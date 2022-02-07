Improved work hours, more forces at crime-prone areas

Since the beginning of the year, the Gurugram police has been focusing on controlling crimes, especially vehicle thefts, and taking steps to improve the lives of the cops and enhance their productivity.

The police have now changed its strategy to tackle crime and is now focussing on a mix of electronic and human intelligence along with hot spot mapping to curb crimes. The deployment of personnel is also based on the spread of the area and intensity of crime, said police.

K K Rao, commissioner of police, said there are many initiatives they have taken since January for better and efficient policing. “Our aim is to make the city safe and secure for the residents. Street crime was one of the prime concerns, which have now reduced and strict vigil is on the cards. Police teams are also coordinating with residents and keeping a check on suspicious activities,” he said.

Rao said where there used to be nine cases of vehicle thefts in a day, there are hardly three such cases now and the recovery of vehicles in such cases has been more than 30%.

“We have recovered over 100 stolen vehicles since January 1 this year with the help of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at 24 spots across the city. Our teams at the integrated command and control centre (ICCC) in Sector 44, where cameras linked to traffic signals detect changes via light sensors, work in three shifts and keep a watch on all vehicular movement. Police teams constantly coordinate with the traffic police at checkpoints to ensure no stolen vehicle passes by,” he said.

Rao said the duty hours of all the cops have been reduced to eight hours and those deployed on the fieldare being provided meals at the spot. “We are focusing on welfare of the troops so that they can give their 100%. To motivate them during duty hours, we have got special jackets stitched for all ranks--from constable to commissioner--with reflectors which are worn at night,” said the commissioner.

Based on analysis of crime data, the city police has also changed deployment of personnel. More personnel are being deployed in areas from where maximum crime cases are reported and patrolling has been stepped up in residential areas and market places.

Teams have been formed to work on pending cases and officials been asked to dispose all pending cases within two months. “Disposal of over 17,000 cases is our top priority now. I have directed all station house officers of the 41 police stations to clear pending cases within a month. As per records, most investigating officers have over a dozen case files each in their accounts. To help them, more police staff are being made available at police stations, which have the most pending cases,” said Rao.

The commissioner has asked cops to present a status report of pendency from each police station and department. To dispose the cases at the earliest, 500 additional cops have been diverted from office branches and Police Linesto the police stations and the traffic wing on Sunday. “Pendency of cases has been brought down by 20 %. Now, our only challenge is cyber crime fraud, which takes time to solve and where we have to depend on external agencies,” he said.

Police said overall, 36,000 complaints are received in a year and now only 20 days are given to complete investigation, unless external agencies and suspects are non traceable.

In another development, special booths have been erected for cops deployed at intersections and on patrolling vehicles of Dial 112 service. “A response team will be sent immediately for assistance from where the distress call will be received. It becomes difficult for cops to sit in a vehicle for so long, hence booths have been made for them to rest and relax,” said Rao.

The state government had launched the helpline number 112 to provide a single point of contact for people seeking help.

A control room of the state emergency response centre (SERC), the central control room of which is in Panchkula, has been made in Gurugram to deal with calls related to the city. “All the helplines--100 for police, 102 for fire department and 108 for ambulance--have been merged. For better communication and convenience, the caller has the option to talk in Hindi, English, Haryanvi or Punjabi on the helpline. Be it any number that a person dials, the call will land at the police control room,” said the police chief.

The Gurugram police control room, which is located at the police commissioner’s office, monitors the live location of emergency response vehicles (ERVs) on a big screen. “The screen shows whether the vehicle is stationed somewhere or moving. It also shows whether the vehicle is at its designated place or not. Earlier, it usually took police 15-30 minutes to reach a spot after receiving a distress call. Now, the response time has come down to 5-15 minutes. We have received 50 cars and 150 motorbikes under the Corporate Social Responsibility and have auctioned 1,400 old vehicles, which were taking up space at the police station and police lines,” said Rao.

