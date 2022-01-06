In a week, Gurugram’s Covid positivity rate goes up from 4% to 13%

In the past week, the Covid-19 positivity rate in Gurugram has increased from 4.7% to 13.4% (from December 31, 2021 to January 6), with the district reporting 1,447 fresh cases on Thursday. The district now has 4,220 active cases, according to data from the district health department.

In the first six days of January, Gurugram reported 4,375 cases, compared to 1,264 total cases reported in December, 2021. The last time the active case tally crossed the 4,000-mark in the district was on May 23, 2021, with 4,985 cases.

According to records of the district health department, the positivity rate has increased from 0.42% to 13.40% in the past 20 days (December 15 to January 6).

Positivity rate refers to the percentage of people who test positive for the virus compared to those who have been tested for it.

As cases continue to rise, the number of daily test samples has also been increased in the district. In the first two weeks of December, 4,000 samples were being sent for testing, which was increased to 5,000 samples by the end of the month.

On January 1, 5,962 samples were tested, and, since then, daily testing has been increased by 1,000 additional samples (on average) every day.

On Thursday, the health department collected 10,748 samples for testing, which takes the total test numbers to 2,344,319, according to the health department data.

“Including both government and private testing facilities, Gurugram has the capacity to test 70,000 samples in a single day. As the number of cases increases, our daily testing is also being increased exponentially. The testing numbers can go beyond 10,000 also, as more cases get detected. The positivity rate is increasing as more number of tests are being done. On Thursday, the positivity rate was almost 13% in the district,” said Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer.

During the second wave of Covid-19 infections in Gurugram in April and May, 2021, Gurugram’s positivity rate had increased to 33%.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said, “Testing is being increased every day in the district and we are continuously ensuring that more and more tests are conducted so that cases can be detected. The situation in Gurugram is under control with only 1-1.25% of patients being hospitalised. The sample pendency rate is also not high in the district and test reports are being released within 24 hours itself.”

On Thursday, of the 4,220 active cases, 28 were hospitalised and 4,192 were in home isolation.

Officials of the health department said that overall 70 Covid-19 patients were admitted in hospitals in Gurugram, irrespective of which state they belonged to. Of these 70 patients, one is on ventilator support, 28 are in intensive care units and six patients are on oxygen support.

A total of 645 patients also recovered in the district on Thursday.

According to health department data, Gurugram has so far reported 51 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, of whom three are active. No fresh Omicron case was recorded on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 15,800 children were vaccinated in the district on Thursday, of whom 15,357 received their first dose in government centres and 443 in private vaccination centres. Till now, over 41,300 children have been vaccinated in Gurugram.

A total of 41,254 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, including 27,879 first doses and 13,375 second doses. With this, over 4.41 million doses have been administered in Gurugram till now.

On Friday, vaccination for children will be conducted at 112 schools and 39 health centres with over 27,000 slots available.

