Iraqi interpreter held for staying illegally in Gurugram

An Iraqi national was arrested from a guesthouse in Sector 52 on Monday night by the chief minister’s flying squad for allegedly staying in India illegally. Police said his visa had expired in February.

They identified the man as one Yahya Mohammed Saeed Yahya of Duhok, Kurdistan, and said he worked as an interpreter for Iraqi nationals who visited private hospitals in the city for treatment.

Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police, said that police had received complaints that several foreign nationals were staying in Gurugram illegally, following which they planned to raid rented accommodations near hospitals. “He lived with his wife and daughter. He came to India on a student visa and was a PhD scholar at Aligarh Muslim University. He moved to Gurugram last year and took up a job here,” he said.

Yadav said over 200 foreign nationals work as interpreters for patients coming to multi-specialty hospitals in the city, but they only have student visas or medical visas.

Harish Budhiraja, inspector, CM’s flying squad, said that during questioning, Yahya revealed that he had been living in Sector 52 since February this year. “He helped patients take appointments at hospitals and took care of their lodging,” he said.

Police said that his student visa expired on February 2 this year. “He had applied for an extension of his visa in Lucknow but it was pending. He was offered this job through a medical company and we have called their officials for questioning,” said Budhiraja.

A case under sections 3 and 14 of the Foreigners Act was registered against him at Sector 50 police station.

Police said they have informed the embassy and all private hospitals to ensure no one is hired without a valid visa and passport.

