Iraqi interpreter held for staying illegally in Gurugram
An Iraqi national was arrested from a guesthouse in Sector 52 on Monday night by the chief minister’s flying squad for allegedly staying in India illegally. Police said his visa had expired in February.
They identified the man as one Yahya Mohammed Saeed Yahya of Duhok, Kurdistan, and said he worked as an interpreter for Iraqi nationals who visited private hospitals in the city for treatment.
Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police, said that police had received complaints that several foreign nationals were staying in Gurugram illegally, following which they planned to raid rented accommodations near hospitals. “He lived with his wife and daughter. He came to India on a student visa and was a PhD scholar at Aligarh Muslim University. He moved to Gurugram last year and took up a job here,” he said.
Yadav said over 200 foreign nationals work as interpreters for patients coming to multi-specialty hospitals in the city, but they only have student visas or medical visas.
Harish Budhiraja, inspector, CM’s flying squad, said that during questioning, Yahya revealed that he had been living in Sector 52 since February this year. “He helped patients take appointments at hospitals and took care of their lodging,” he said.
Police said that his student visa expired on February 2 this year. “He had applied for an extension of his visa in Lucknow but it was pending. He was offered this job through a medical company and we have called their officials for questioning,” said Budhiraja.
A case under sections 3 and 14 of the Foreigners Act was registered against him at Sector 50 police station.
Police said they have informed the embassy and all private hospitals to ensure no one is hired without a valid visa and passport.
Shortage of power meters continue in Maharashtra even after 10 years
PUNE Higher demand and lower supply have led to a shortage of electricity meters with builders, and normal consumers are forced to wait for a year to get the meters. In the absence of meters, builders in Pune have been charging random amounts from customers, citing delays on the part of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. The state first witnessed a shortage of meters during 2012-13 as demand rose sharply.
GMDA lays 22km pipeline to water green belts in city
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Wednesday said it has installed 22.11km of lateral pipelines on major roads to transport recycled water for watering green belts, parks and central verges across the city. The authority also plans to plant 1 million shrubs and 100,000 saplings to increase Gurugram's green cover this year. Subash Yadav, additional chief executive officer, GMDA, and in-charge of urban environment unit said that work on laying 5.9km more of lateral pipelines is in progress.
Sushant Lok couple death: Woman died ‘due to hanging’, says report; no further probe
A day after the police found the bodies of a live-in couple inside their Sushant Lok 1 apartment, the result of an autopsy revealed that the woman died “due to hanging”. The bodies were handed over to the family members on Tuesday, said police. On Monday, police said they found the man hanging and the woman lying on the bed in the same room.
Chief engineer, councillor fight in Municipal Corporation of Gurugram office; cases registered
The chief engineer of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and a ward councillor were allegedly embroiled in an ugly spat at the MCG's Sector 34 office on Tuesday afternoon. According to complaint, Brahm Yadav, ward 13 councillor allegedly abused Sharma and told him to stop interfering in his matters. Sharma could not be reached for comment.
Health dept asks schools to speed up vaccination of children aged 12 to 15
To increase the pace of vaccination in the district, especially for those in the 12 to 15 years of age, a meeting was held on Tuesday with private hospitals, schools and the district education department where directions were issued to set up camps in schools and ensure all students are vaccinated before the end of summer break.
