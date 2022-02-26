Ex-jail official kills self after court refuses him bail in graft case, probe on

A former deputy jail superintendent of Narnaul jail allegedly killed himself in Gurugram on Thursday after the Punjab and Haryana high court rejected his anticipatory bail application in a graft case, police said on Friday.

A vigilance team of the Gurugram Police had booked the deceased along with the jail superintendent after a warder was arrested for allegedly accepting ₹1 lakh from the brother of an inmate’s associate on December 9 last year, said the police.

Both the booked officers were evading arrest and had filed their anticipatory bail petitions in the high court, which were rejected on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased — who was at his relatives’ house — consumed poison inside the bathroom around 2.30pm after he came to know that the high court rejected his bail petition around 2pm that day. He was taken to a nearby private hospital in Budhera, where he died around 5pm.

His cousin said on Friday that the deceased had told them that “he would surrender before the police if the high court rejected his anticipatory bail, and so he came to Gurugram”.

“Instead, he consumed sulfas (poison) inside the bathroom. He then started vomiting, after which we broke open the door and took him to a hospital,” said the cousin, adding the younger brother of the deceased recorded a statement at the police station, seeking “an FIR against an IPS officer for abetment to suicide by allegedly harassing and getting him implicated in the graft case”.

“However, the police didn’t register an FIR, and said that a senior police officer would conduct the probe... The main dispute was over the shifting of a notorious criminal named Vikram alias Papla from the prison. There was an order from the prisons department to shift the notorious criminals to bigger jails,” he added.

Assistant commissioner of police (Udyog Vihar) Rajeev Kumar confirmed that the police will conduct a probe in the suicide case. “I will be able to share further details on the matter afterwards,” he said.

