Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Kala Ramachandran now Gurugram’s new police commissioner
gurugram news

Kala Ramachandran now Gurugram’s new police commissioner

City police commissioner KK Rao was among 15 IPS (Indian Police Service) and HPS (Haryana Police Service) officers, who were transferred with immediate effect late on Sunday evening, an official order said
Gurugram, India - January 26, 2022: Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma (Centre) with Gurugram Police Commissioner K K Rao and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yash Garg during Republic Day Celebration at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, in Gurugram, India, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. (Photo by Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByLeena Dhankhar, Gurugram

City police commissioner KK Rao was among 15 IPS (Indian Police Service) and HPS (Haryana Police Service) officers, who were transferred with immediate effect late on Sunday evening, an official order said.

KK Rao, who took over as commissioner on June 30, 2020, has now been transferred to CPT and R, said the order.

The order said that IPS officer Kala Ramachandran of 1994 batch will replace Rao as the commissioner of Gurugram Police. Ramachandran was earlier posted as principal secretary, transport, a cadre post of the Indian administrative service (IAS).

This was Rao’s second tenure as the city police chief. Rao, an IPS officer of 1996 batch, earlier served as the commissioner of Gurugram police for eight months ( between June 2018 and February 2019)— the shortest tenure of a police chief.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP