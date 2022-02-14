Kala Ramachandran now Gurugram’s new police commissioner

City police commissioner KK Rao was among 15 IPS (Indian Police Service) and HPS (Haryana Police Service) officers, who were transferred with immediate effect late on Sunday evening, an official order said.

KK Rao, who took over as commissioner on June 30, 2020, has now been transferred to CPT and R, said the order.

The order said that IPS officer Kala Ramachandran of 1994 batch will replace Rao as the commissioner of Gurugram Police. Ramachandran was earlier posted as principal secretary, transport, a cadre post of the Indian administrative service (IAS).

This was Rao’s second tenure as the city police chief. Rao, an IPS officer of 1996 batch, earlier served as the commissioner of Gurugram police for eight months ( between June 2018 and February 2019)— the shortest tenure of a police chief.

