Kala Ramachandran now Gurugram’s new police commissioner

City police commissioner KK Rao was among 15 IPS (Indian Police Service) and HPS (Haryana Police Service) officers, who were transferred with immediate effect late on Sunday evening, an official order said
Gurugram, India - January 26, 2022: Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma (Centre) with Gurugram Police Commissioner K K Rao and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yash Garg during Republic Day Celebration at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, in Gurugram, India, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. (Photo by Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByLeena Dhankhar, Gurugram

City police commissioner KK Rao was among 15 IPS (Indian Police Service) and HPS (Haryana Police Service) officers, who were transferred with immediate effect late on Sunday evening, an official order said.

KK Rao, who took over as commissioner on June 30, 2020, has now been transferred to CPT and R, said the order.

The order said that IPS officer Kala Ramachandran of 1994 batch will replace Rao as the commissioner of Gurugram Police. Ramachandran was earlier posted as principal secretary, transport, a cadre post of the Indian administrative service (IAS).

This was Rao’s second tenure as the city police chief. Rao, an IPS officer of 1996 batch, earlier served as the commissioner of Gurugram police for eight months ( between June 2018 and February 2019)— the shortest tenure of a police chief.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

Monday, February 14, 2022
