Kanpur man dies by suicide at Guru Dronacharya Metro station
Gurugram: A 72-year-old man from Kanpur allegedly died by suicide at Guru Dronacharya Metro station on Friday, police said, adding that they have found a suicide note from the spot.
The incident took place on the Metro tracks leading to Delhi at 4.56pm, affecting services for some time. The Metro services resumed soon after the body was moved from the tracks, said police.
The man came to Gurugram with his wife and son on Tuesdayto drop his son, who was scheduled to leave for Australia, at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Wednesday, said police, adding that the daughter of the couple was also settled abroad.
The couple was staying with a relative in DLF Phase II, from where the man allegedly travelled to Guru Dronacharya Metro station in New Delhi on Friday and suddenly jumped before a train that was entering the platform, not giving the driver enough response time to stop, according to investigators.
According to police, the man’s family members started looking for him after he “did not return home for more than one hour, and was not even receiving his wife’s phone calls”.
Suresh Chand, station house officer (SHO) of Metro police station, said that police have recovered the Aadhaar card of the deceased from the spot. “The man did not blame anyone in the suicide note for his extreme step. The body of the deceased will be handed over to his family after an autopsy, and a further investigation is underway,” Chand said, adding that no complaint has been filed in the case.
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
Fake caste claim: Scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede
The Mumbai city district caste scrutiny committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede in a 'fake caste claim' case, while dismissing complaints filed by some activists and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who had sought revocation of his claim that he belonged to the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste.
TT player Naina Jaiswal registers case over harassment on social media
A case has been registered following a complaint from table tennis player Naina Jaiswal over alleged harassment on social media, police said on Saturday. Read 19-year-old man held from Faridabad for harassing over 50 women on social media As the case is bailable, a notice under Section 41 of CrPC (appearance before police officer) has been served on the accused, they said.
Delhi records 5th monkeypox case; African-origin woman, 22, tests positive
Delhi has recorded its fifth case of moneypox after a 22-year-old woman of African-origin, who was staying in southern part of the national capital, tested positive on Friday. The woman had travelled to Africa a month ago. Last week, the city had recorded its 4th patient when a Nigerian woman was found to be infected with the virus. India has so far recorded at least 10 patients infected with the virus.
‘I and my father belong to…’: Sameer Wankhede after caste panel gives clean chit
Former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Sameer Wankhede, who was given a clean chit by the caste scrutiny committee over the fake caste certificate probe against Wankhede, said all documents submitted by him for getting a government job are valid and added that he and his father belong to the scheduled caste Mahar community.
