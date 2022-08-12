Kanpur man dies by suicide at Guru Dronacharya Metro station

Gurugram: A 72-year-old man from Kanpur allegedly died by suicide at Guru Dronacharya Metro station on Friday, police said, adding that they have found a suicide note from the spot.

The incident took place on the Metro tracks leading to Delhi at 4.56pm, affecting services for some time. The Metro services resumed soon after the body was moved from the tracks, said police.

The man came to Gurugram with his wife and son on Tuesdayto drop his son, who was scheduled to leave for Australia, at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Wednesday, said police, adding that the daughter of the couple was also settled abroad.

The couple was staying with a relative in DLF Phase II, from where the man allegedly travelled to Guru Dronacharya Metro station in New Delhi on Friday and suddenly jumped before a train that was entering the platform, not giving the driver enough response time to stop, according to investigators.

According to police, the man’s family members started looking for him after he “did not return home for more than one hour, and was not even receiving his wife’s phone calls”.

Suresh Chand, station house officer (SHO) of Metro police station, said that police have recovered the Aadhaar card of the deceased from the spot. “The man did not blame anyone in the suicide note for his extreme step. The body of the deceased will be handed over to his family after an autopsy, and a further investigation is underway,” Chand said, adding that no complaint has been filed in the case.