Kasan Lake project in works, to boost tourism in Manesar

To boost eco-tourism in the Aravalli foothills, the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) is developing a picturesque lake spread across 14 acres in Kasan village. Designed as a tranquil retreat, the lake will have facilities such as a restaurant, mud houses, and boat rides, said officials, adding that the first phase of the project is nearing completion. Officials inspecting the project on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Ayush Sinha, MCM commissioner, on Thursday inspected the site and directed officials to expedite work. “The Kasan Lake project will put Manesar on the tourism map. With its proximity to Delhi, and direct connectivity through National Highway-48 and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway, this destination will attract many visitors,” Sinha said.

Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Anil Malik, Junior engineer (JE) Aman, JE Punit, JE Vikas Dixit, and representatives of the rural development trust, including H.K. Tomar also attended the inspection.

Developed in collaboration with SBI Card, the project also features a solar power plant and a water treatment unit to maintain water quality. To enhance its natural charm, the area will be planted with nearly 15 varieties of flowering and fruit-bearing trees.

The first phase, built at a cost of ₹5.9 crore, includes 10 acres of clean water and 4 acres developed for pedestrian tracks, landscaped park, drinking water kiosks, and public toilets.

The second phase, which is likely to cost around ₹6 crore, will include mud houses, a lakeside restaurant, and boating facilities. The corporation also plans to develop a 25-acre biodiversity park adjacent to the lake, making it a hub for nature lovers and eco-tourists.

The commissioner stressed that sustainability is central to the project. “From solar energy to water purification, effort is being made to ensure the lake is eco-friendly,” he said.

Locals welcomed the initiative, expressing hope for increased employment and tourism in the area. Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Kasan said, “For years, villagers here have hoped for development that brings jobs and recognition to Manesar. This lake project will not only draw visitors but also help youngsters get job opportunities in tourism and hospitality.”

Another resident, Sunita Devi said the project would offer new recreational spaces for families. “We usually travel to Damdama Lake or Sultanpur for outings. Now, we will have a safe and beautiful place close to home. It will also give our children more exposure to nature and outdoor activities,” she said.

The project is expected to become a flagship eco-tourism destination in Gurugram district.