Key maker booked for allegedly stealing jewellery worth 30L from Gurugram house

A retired central government employee allegedly lost jewellery worth several lakhs from his safe locker after he had called a key maker to get an almirah lock repaired at his home in Part II of Gurugram Sector 15 on Friday, police said on Sunday.

Police said the incident came to light when the victim -- Surender Kumar Yadav -- wanted to take out the jewellery kept inside the almirah’s safe locker on Friday. The estimated value of the stolen jewellery would be around ₹25 to ₹30 lakh, they added.

Based on Yadav’s complaint, a case was registered against the unidentified suspect under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) at the Civil Lines police station on Saturday night.

Yadav alleged in the FIR that “he had called a key maker inside his house on February 21, to get the lock of his almirah, which has the safe locker, repaired. Overall, 300 grams of gold, diamond, and ruby studded jewellery including finger rings, earrings, a necklace set, a mangalsutra and a pendant worth at least ₹10.5 lakh was kept inside a bag in the safe locker, said Yadav.

Yadav also said that he left the key maker to himself only twice while he was repairing the almirah, when the suspect had asked for oil and cotton for the work. According to Yadav, the key maker accessed the safe locker during that time.

On February 25, Yadav wanted to take out some jewellery from the safe locker, but it did not open. Yadav then roped in another key maker who unlocked the safe locker, after which the theft came to light.

The second key maker also extracted a broken part of a key from the lock while opening it, alleged Yadav.

Gurugram police PRO Subhash Boken said an investigation is underway. “Police are trying to trace the suspect,” he said.