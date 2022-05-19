Land allotted for Maruti Suzuki’s new plant in Kharkhoda

Gurugram: Auto major Maruti Suzuki aims to manufacture 250,000 cars per annum from 2025 during the first phase of production at its new plant in Kharkhoda, the company announced on Friday.

Agreements to hand over 800 acres and 100 acres of land were signed between Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), and Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited on Friday.

Both automakers will set up their plants at the 3,200-acre Industrial Model Township (IMT) in Kharkhoda, a small town located in Sonipat, 69 kilometres from Gurugram on the KMP Expressway.

MSIL said its plant will come up here at a cost of ₹18,000 crore and generate employment for 13,000 people. Its second phase of production will begin in 2026, and by 2028, the company aims to achieve full production capacity of 1 million cars per annum.

The car plant at Kharkhoda will be the automaker’s third plant in Haryana apart from Manesar and Gurugram, which have a combined capacity to produce 2 million cars per annum.

Addressing the gathering at the signing event held in Gurugram, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also the industries minister, described the investment by MSIL as historic and a culmination of the strong relationship between Maruti Suzuki and Haryana.

“Today, if Gurugram has become an iconic destination for investors, it is due to the base provided by Maruti, which started its production in Haryana four decades ago. The Maruti group is the Hanuman of Haryana and the name itself signifies it,” Khattar said, referring to the meaning of the word “Maruti”.

“This is one of the largest investments in the auto sector in the country,” according to Khattar. He said that the government will accord all help to investors in the state by easing business rules and offering them incentives.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who also attended the event, said that Maruti’s investment in Gurugram and Manesar turned these cities into urban manufacturing hubs and they expect that Kharkhoda will also see similar development and growth.

“We are expecting that a large number of local eligible youth will be employed at these plants,” he said.

The plant at Kharkhoda will also be connected with a heli-hub facility, which will come up near Dwarka Expressway, he said.

RC Bhargava, chairman, MSIL, said that Maruti’s investment of ₹18,000 crore was by far the biggest in Haryana’s auto sector and will help the state become a major auto hub.

“When we started production in 1982, no one imagined the scale MSIL has reached today. We started with a target of 100,000 cars per annum but scaled up to 700,000 in Gurugram and 800,000 in Manesar. All this was possible because of the support of the state government and the hard work of Maruti Suzuki employees,” he said.

Kharkhoda will become one of the largest car production centres in the world, he said. “If we focus on becoming a manufacturing hub and embrace the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat, then we will grow and achieve economic prosperity for all,” he said.

Other MSIL executives who attended the event included executive vice-chairman Kenichi Ayukawa and managing director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi.

Haryana government officials included member of Parliament Sunita Duggal, chief principal secretary to chief minister, DS Dhesi, principal secretary to chief minister, V Umashankar, principal secretary, industries and commerce department, Vijayendra Kumar, and managing director, HSDIIC, Vikas Gupta.

