Land allotted for Maruti Suzuki’s new plant in Kharkhoda
Gurugram: Auto major Maruti Suzuki aims to manufacture 250,000 cars per annum from 2025 during the first phase of production at its new plant in Kharkhoda, the company announced on Friday.
Agreements to hand over 800 acres and 100 acres of land were signed between Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), and Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited on Friday.
Both automakers will set up their plants at the 3,200-acre Industrial Model Township (IMT) in Kharkhoda, a small town located in Sonipat, 69 kilometres from Gurugram on the KMP Expressway.
MSIL said its plant will come up here at a cost of ₹18,000 crore and generate employment for 13,000 people. Its second phase of production will begin in 2026, and by 2028, the company aims to achieve full production capacity of 1 million cars per annum.
The car plant at Kharkhoda will be the automaker’s third plant in Haryana apart from Manesar and Gurugram, which have a combined capacity to produce 2 million cars per annum.
Addressing the gathering at the signing event held in Gurugram, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also the industries minister, described the investment by MSIL as historic and a culmination of the strong relationship between Maruti Suzuki and Haryana.
“Today, if Gurugram has become an iconic destination for investors, it is due to the base provided by Maruti, which started its production in Haryana four decades ago. The Maruti group is the Hanuman of Haryana and the name itself signifies it,” Khattar said, referring to the meaning of the word “Maruti”.
“This is one of the largest investments in the auto sector in the country,” according to Khattar. He said that the government will accord all help to investors in the state by easing business rules and offering them incentives.
Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who also attended the event, said that Maruti’s investment in Gurugram and Manesar turned these cities into urban manufacturing hubs and they expect that Kharkhoda will also see similar development and growth.
“We are expecting that a large number of local eligible youth will be employed at these plants,” he said.
The plant at Kharkhoda will also be connected with a heli-hub facility, which will come up near Dwarka Expressway, he said.
RC Bhargava, chairman, MSIL, said that Maruti’s investment of ₹18,000 crore was by far the biggest in Haryana’s auto sector and will help the state become a major auto hub.
“When we started production in 1982, no one imagined the scale MSIL has reached today. We started with a target of 100,000 cars per annum but scaled up to 700,000 in Gurugram and 800,000 in Manesar. All this was possible because of the support of the state government and the hard work of Maruti Suzuki employees,” he said.
Kharkhoda will become one of the largest car production centres in the world, he said. “If we focus on becoming a manufacturing hub and embrace the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat, then we will grow and achieve economic prosperity for all,” he said.
Other MSIL executives who attended the event included executive vice-chairman Kenichi Ayukawa and managing director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi.
Haryana government officials included member of Parliament Sunita Duggal, chief principal secretary to chief minister, DS Dhesi, principal secretary to chief minister, V Umashankar, principal secretary, industries and commerce department, Vijayendra Kumar, and managing director, HSDIIC, Vikas Gupta.
-
Delhi ration scheme: Neither LG, nor govt referred it to President, says HC
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday said that despite fundamental differences between the Delhi government and the Centre over the former's doorstep ration delivery scheme, none of them referred the matter to the President, as provided by the Constitution. A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Jasmeet Singh scrapped the policy while holding that it did not have LG's approval.
-
Delhi govt tells schools to follow Centre’s heatwave guidelines
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday directed all private and government schools in the Capital to comply with the Union ministry of education's guidelines for schools to combat the ill-effects of the impact of the heatwave even as parent groups continue to seek suspension of all activities in schools. Aprajita Gautam, president, Delhi Parents Association said that while the government had shared guidelines on Thursday, the move was too little and too late.
-
1,455 fined in seven days for violating traffic rules; special drive continues
Gurugram: The Gurugram traffic police has fined 1,455 people — 1,195 for driving on the wrong side, and 260 for violating lane driving rules — during two road safety drives in one week, said the officials on Thursday. They issued 1,910 e-challans for traffic violations through cameras on Wednesday, deputy commissioner of police, TRavinder Singh Tomar trafficadded. The Gurugram traffic police issues a fine of ₹500 for wrong-way driving, and ₹1,500 for a subsequent violation.
-
Supersite for pollution monitoring to come up at Pandara Road: Gopal Rai
Holding a review meeting at the Delhi secretariat to speed up the pace of the realtime source apportionment project for Delhi -- to measure sources of pollution in the Capital at any given time -- Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the first supersite for the project will come up at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyayalaya (SKV) on Pandara road, adding that the facility and a mobile lab will both be launched by August.
-
Lady Hardinge to step up security of doctors after assault by irate kin of dead twins
A day after two resident doctors of Delhi's Kalawati Saran Hospital were allegedly assaulted by the family of five-month-old twins, who died a day apart during treatment, the administration of Lady Hardinge Medical College, to which the hospital is affiliated, has assured doctors that they will be provided with adequate security. Dr Ram Chander, director, LHMC also said they are in talks with the police and may file an institutional complaint in the incident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics