Leopard rescued from IMT Manesar industrial plot after 5 hours-long operation

A three-year-old male leopard was successfully rescued after a five hour-long operation by the wildlife and forest department on Friday. According to forest department officials, the leopard was first sighted inside Dhana village, where thick bushes cover much of the land, near IMT Manesar’s Sector 8 on Friday morning. The rescued leopard. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Police said a distress call was received at 8.05am on the emergency helpline 112, following which a joint team of forest officials and wildlife experts was rushed to the spot. By 9.30am, the team had reached the site, cordoned off the area and asked nearby factory workers and residents to remain indoors.

The leopard remained hidden in the bushes for several hours, officials said. Nets were put up across the plot to restrict its movement before an attempt was made to tranquillise it. At around 1.30pm, the animal was brought under control with a single dart.

Dr Ashok Khasa, the veterinary expert who carried out the procedure, said the operation went smoothly despite the challenges of working in an industrial area. “The leopard was tranquillised with one dart and safely secured by our team. He is currently under observation and will be released into the Aravallis in Manesar by Friday night,” Dr. Khasa said.

During the rescue, forest personnel ensured that the animal was not harmed and the crowd was kept at bay. “We covered the plot with nets before moving in closer. This helped limit the leopard’s movement and made the tranquillisation safe,” Dr. Khasa added.

Ramkumar Jangra, divisional forest officer (DFO), Gurugram, said the leopard was healthy and no one was injured during the operation. “Incidents like these highlight how wildlife corridors near the Aravallis overlap with human activity, especially in rapidly urbanising zones like Manesar. Our priority is always to ensure the safety of both the animal and the people,” Jangra said.

The leopard was later transported in a cage to a facility, where veterinarians monitored its health. It will be released into its natural habitat under supervision.

Local residents said this was the first such sighting in recent months in IMT Manesar, though leopard movement is not uncommon near the Aravalli foothills. Forest officials urged people in nearby industrial and residential areas to remain cautious and immediately report any unusual wildlife activity.