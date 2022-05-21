Light rain in Gurugram; IMD predicts mercury drop over next five days
Light rainfall, accompanied by dust storm and strong winds, brought some relief to the residents of Gurugram from sweltering heat and hot winds on Friday night.
The city recorded a maximum temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius (°C), seven degrees above normal, on Friday and a minimum of 28.5°C, 4.6 degrees above normal. According to the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, the average maximum temperature was 4.9 degrees above normal across Haryana.
The city on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 44. 7°C and a minimum of 26.4°C, said the IMD.
According to Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, a cyclonic circulation is prevailing over southern Haryana and adjoining areas.
It is likely to bring isolated and scattered thunderstorms, dust storms and cloudy weather, which could bring down the temperature by a few notches.
“We can expect some relief from the heatwave conditions for the next four to five days as there is a strong possibility of rain across Haryana on May 23. This will bring some relief to the residents suffering from heatwave conditions, particularly in south Haryana where warm winds from neighbouring Rajasthan have induced record maximum temperatures,” he said.
Singh, however, said temperatures will soar again after four to five days, and the heat wave will prevail thereafter.
According to the residents, they have been preferring to stay indoors, and are avoiding going outside during peak afternoon, in fear of suffering heat strokes. Shopkeepers, meanwhile, said most customers were coming to markets in the evening.
“Most of my customers prefer to come in the evening, or after 8pm, as the temperature is very high during the day. We are also witnessing an increase in sales of cold drinks and juices,” said Samar Pratap Singh, a retailer at Palam Vihar market.
-
At 36, Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases double in a day
Chandigarh's cases shot up from six to 18 in the past 24 hours, while Mohali also recorded a spike from seven to 11. In Panchkula, the cases saw a slight rise of four to seven. The people found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 34, 35, 37, 44 and 48, Manimajra and PGIMER campus. This includes 75 positive patients in Chandigarh, 55 in Mohali and 22 in Panchkula.
-
Chandigarh admn gets cracking to utilise Urban Development Fund
After keeping it on the back-burner for several years, the UT administration has finally made first moves in framing guidelines for using the Urban Development Fund. The fee collected from conversion of properties from leasehold to freehold is deposited in UDF and can be used for different development projects in the city. The administration had allowed the conversion of residential leasehold properties to freehold in 2017.
-
Hail, thunderstorm alerts issued for Chandigarh for next four days
With a fresh Western Disturbance starting to affect the region from Saturday onwards, the India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for hail and thunderstorms in the coming four days. IMD issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with gusty winds up to 40 km per hour for Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, while an orange alert for hail and thunderstorms with gusty winds going up to 60 km per hour on Monday has also been issued.
-
Haryana speaker’s car damaged in accident near Chandigarh’s Sector 48
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta suffered a back sprain after a car hit his SUV while he was on his way to the Chandigarh International Airport near Sector 48 on Friday. Apart from the two cars, Gupta's pilot vehicle was also damaged in the accident. As per information, Gupta was on his way to the airport to take a flight to Udaipur to attend an event of the Aggarwal Samaj.
-
Bomb at Chandigarh Model Jail: Pro-Khalistan outfit member involved; NIA to take over probe, say police
Police investigation into the recovery of a bomb near Model Jail, Sector 51, in April this year has established the involvement of Jaswinder Singh Multani, a prominent member of banned pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). With the discovery, the National Investigation Agency is set to take over the case. Hailing from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, A close associate of US-based SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, Multani, 45 is known as an expert in radicalising Sikh youth to take part in extremist activities.
