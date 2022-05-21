Light rain in Gurugram; IMD predicts mercury drop over next five days

Light rainfall, accompanied by dust storm and strong winds, brought some relief to the residents of Gurugram from sweltering heat and hot winds on Friday night.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius (°C), seven degrees above normal, on Friday and a minimum of 28.5°C, 4.6 degrees above normal. According to the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, the average maximum temperature was 4.9 degrees above normal across Haryana.

The city on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 44. 7°C and a minimum of 26.4°C, said the IMD.

According to Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, a cyclonic circulation is prevailing over southern Haryana and adjoining areas.

It is likely to bring isolated and scattered thunderstorms, dust storms and cloudy weather, which could bring down the temperature by a few notches.

“We can expect some relief from the heatwave conditions for the next four to five days as there is a strong possibility of rain across Haryana on May 23. This will bring some relief to the residents suffering from heatwave conditions, particularly in south Haryana where warm winds from neighbouring Rajasthan have induced record maximum temperatures,” he said.

Singh, however, said temperatures will soar again after four to five days, and the heat wave will prevail thereafter.

According to the residents, they have been preferring to stay indoors, and are avoiding going outside during peak afternoon, in fear of suffering heat strokes. Shopkeepers, meanwhile, said most customers were coming to markets in the evening.

“Most of my customers prefer to come in the evening, or after 8pm, as the temperature is very high during the day. We are also witnessing an increase in sales of cold drinks and juices,” said Samar Pratap Singh, a retailer at Palam Vihar market.

