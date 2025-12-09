Two men have been arrested from Dwarka expressway near Sector-37D on Sunday for allegedly abducting two college students and demanding a ₹5-lakh ransom from their families for not returning the money one of them had borrowed from the suspects, police said on Monday. Man abducts two friends to recover loaned money, 2 held

The accused were identified as Mohammad Danish (22) of Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Riyan (23) of Delhi’s Okhla. Police said the third and the key suspect, Mayank, was yet to be arrested. The three had abducted 21-year-old Rahul Kumar, a resident of Rohtak, and 22-year-old Krishna, a resident of Noida, both students in Greater Noida.

Police said Rahul had not returned the ₹2 lakh he borrowed from Mayank about three months back. Thus, Mayank planned to hold him hostage with the help of Danish and Riyan.

Officers privy to the case said Mayank brought Rahul and Krishna to the city from Noida on Saturday morning, and handed them over to Danish and Riyan, who were his friends.

The duo kept the victims at an empty office of a closed private firm in Sector-83. They coerced Rahul to call his family and ask for ₹5 lakh in lieu of their freedom.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Rahul made calls to his family members accordingly. “Rahul also asked his family members not to inform the police about it or the suspects would kill them. In the meantime, Mayank also called up Rahul’s family and asked them for the money,” he said.

Turan added that Rahul’s terrified family arranged cash and reached Kherki Daula from Rohtak as decided, but Rahul’s phone was switched off.

“The family stayed in the city without alerting the police out of fear. In the meantime, the victims managed to escape from the clutches of the kidnappers early Sunday,” he said.

Turan added that they ran to the Rampura flyover on Delhi-Jaipur expressway, and Rahul contacted his family using his phone which he had taken along while escaping.

“The family rushed to the spot and rescued the duo and approached the Kherki Daula police station for help. A case of kidnapping for ransom was registered and the two kidnappers were arrested,” he said, adding raids are on to arrest Mayank.