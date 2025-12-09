Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man abducts two friends to recover loaned money, 2 held

ByDebashish Karmakar
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 05:28 am IST

The three had abducted 21-year-old Rahul Kumar, a resident of Rohtak, and 22-year-old Krishna, a resident of Noida, both students in Greater Noida.

Two men have been arrested from Dwarka expressway near Sector-37D on Sunday for allegedly abducting two college students and demanding a 5-lakh ransom from their families for not returning the money one of them had borrowed from the suspects, police said on Monday.

Man abducts two friends to recover loaned money, 2 held
Man abducts two friends to recover loaned money, 2 held

The accused were identified as Mohammad Danish (22) of Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Riyan (23) of Delhi’s Okhla. Police said the third and the key suspect, Mayank, was yet to be arrested. The three had abducted 21-year-old Rahul Kumar, a resident of Rohtak, and 22-year-old Krishna, a resident of Noida, both students in Greater Noida.

Police said Rahul had not returned the 2 lakh he borrowed from Mayank about three months back. Thus, Mayank planned to hold him hostage with the help of Danish and Riyan.

Officers privy to the case said Mayank brought Rahul and Krishna to the city from Noida on Saturday morning, and handed them over to Danish and Riyan, who were his friends.

The duo kept the victims at an empty office of a closed private firm in Sector-83. They coerced Rahul to call his family and ask for 5 lakh in lieu of their freedom.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Rahul made calls to his family members accordingly. “Rahul also asked his family members not to inform the police about it or the suspects would kill them. In the meantime, Mayank also called up Rahul’s family and asked them for the money,” he said.

Turan added that Rahul’s terrified family arranged cash and reached Kherki Daula from Rohtak as decided, but Rahul’s phone was switched off.

“The family stayed in the city without alerting the police out of fear. In the meantime, the victims managed to escape from the clutches of the kidnappers early Sunday,” he said.

Turan added that they ran to the Rampura flyover on Delhi-Jaipur expressway, and Rahul contacted his family using his phone which he had taken along while escaping.

“The family rushed to the spot and rescued the duo and approached the Kherki Daula police station for help. A case of kidnapping for ransom was registered and the two kidnappers were arrested,” he said, adding raids are on to arrest Mayank.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Man abducts two friends to recover loaned money, 2 held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Two men were arrested for allegedly abducting two college students near Sector-37D, demanding a ₹5-lakh ransom tied to a loan dispute. The victims, Rahul Kumar and Krishna, managed to escape and contacted their families. Police are pursuing a third suspect, Mayank, who orchestrated the kidnapping due to Rahul's unpaid ₹2 lakh loan.