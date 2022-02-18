Man arrested after wife kills self over ‘harassment on dowry’, probe underway

Gurugram: Police on Thursday arrested a 31-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the death of his wife, who was found hanging at their rented accommodation in Sushant Lok’s Block C in Gurugram Sector 43 on Tuesday night, said officials.

The victim’s father, Jaswant Singh, filed a complaint at the Sushant Lok police station on Wednesday, alleging that his “daughter was killed over a car, which his son-in-law and his family members had been demanding as dowry since their wedding day on December 11, 2020”, police said.

Basis on Jaswant’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the victim’s husband and four in-laws under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 304B (dowry death), 34 (common intention), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 498A (husband or relative of the husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) at the Sushant Lok police station on Wednesday, according to the police.

Jaswant also alleged in the FIR that his daughter was “tortured physically and mentally for dowry”, said the police.

Surjeet Singh, in-charge of Sector 43 police post, said the victim’s husband was arrested on Thursday following preliminary investigation, and it seems that “the allegations against the main suspect were not baseless”. “The woman’s body was handed over to her family on Wednesday after an autopsy... Further investigation is underway,” Singh added.