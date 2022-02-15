Man assaulted by local goon and aides in Gurugram, injured; suspects on the run

A resident of Sohna village suffered at least 20 fractures, including 10 in the right leg, after he was allegedly assaulted by a local goon and his four associates with wooden bats and iron rods and stabbed in Abhaypur village, police said on Monday. Police said they were still looking for the suspects.

Police said that the right leg of victim Sunil Kumar (39), a daily wage worker, might have to be amputated because of the injuries.

Police said Kumar had allegedly scolded and slapped another villager, Surender alias Sunnu, about three months ago when the latter rammed his motorcycle into an electric pole near the former’s residence in Abhaypur. Police said that the assault prima facie appeared to be revenge, but there existed an old rivalry.

A senior police officer privy to the matter said, “One of Kumar’s close relatives had contested rural elections for the sarpanch’s position but was defeated by another candidate supported by Surender. Since then, both sides haven’t seen eye to eye.”

According to the police, the incident took place around 10pm on Saturday when Kumar and his uncle Rampal (45) were returning home on a motorcycle after attending a wedding in the village, and were intercepted by five persons in a car.

Kumar alleged that Surender held Rampal at gunpoint and slapped him a few times when he attempted to intervene, while four of Surender’s associates, who had covered their faces, kept assaulting Kumar with bats, rods and stabbed him with a knife until he was immobile.

“His limbs are now broken… Let’s go… I will kill him if he ever dares to counter me again…” Surender allegedly told his associates.

On Kumar’s complaint, an FIR under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and The Arms Act, 1959, was registered against Surender and his four unidentified associates at Sadar Sohna police station on Sunday night, police said.

Devinder Singh, station house officer of Sadar Sohna police station, said that the five suspects would be arrested soon. “Police are searching for them. Records of Surender’s criminal antecedents are also being looked into,” he said.

Kumar’s younger brother Dinesh Kumar (37) said that doctors performed two surgeries on his brother’s right hand and left leg to fix multiple fractures.

“However, they are not sure about the right leg, which is fractured in 10 places. Doctors said they might even have to amputate it,” he said. Kumar is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 56.

Kumar’s brother said his left leg was fractured in three places, each of his hands was fractured in two places and most of the fingers of his right hand were broken. “He has stab wounds and received seven stitches on his head,” he said.