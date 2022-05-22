Man fined for assaulting MCG official on duty
Gurugram: An official from the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) team of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) was assaulted on duty on Friday by a resident of Badshahpur, according to a release issued by the civic body on Sunday.
According to the MCG officials, the MCG’s SBM team has been visiting every household in the Badshahpur area and informing the residents over the past few weeks to keep garbage in four separate bins, as per the 2016 Solid Waste Management Rules. “During such a visit on Friday, a resident of Badshahpur assaulted a member of the SBM team and also broke his cellphone. An MCG team immediately informed the Badshahpur police about the incident,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO) of MCG.
The Badshahpur police called the accused to the police station for physically assaulting a government official and breaking his cellphone, and eventually obstructing government work. “The accused compensated the official in the presence of a local ward councillor and officials from the Badshahpur police station, and also apologised to him for his misbehaviour. The accused was let off with a warning, and a subsequent behaviour will lead to legal action against him,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter, requesting anonymity.
Recently, there have been several cases of violence against the MCG officials. Last month, the Gurugram police had to rescue officials of the MCG’s enforcement team after they were allegedly held captive by some residents of Carterpuri village for over three hours. The three MCG officials also suffered minor injuries during the incident.
In August 2020, an MCG sanitation team that was lifting construction and demolition (C&D) waste from behind the marble market in Sikanderpur village was attacked by around 30 locals. A month earlier, three MCG officials were physically assaulted by a group of people in Sector 70A where they had gone to take action against a group of men for allegedly illegally dumping sewage waste out in the open there. In June last year, two MCG officials were physically assaulted by two residents of Sector 52 during a stray animal capturing drive.
Gurugram’s Sai Aaina housing project: Homebuyers demand timely delivery of flats
Gurugram: Around 100 buyers of the Mahira Home project in Gurugram Sector 68 held a protest on Sunday at the site, demanding to be apprised of handover timelines. The demonstration began at 10am and lasted for two hours. “We want the builder to give us specific timelines for the delivery of our flats. We also want a written commitment regarding the same,” said Dhruv Kapoor, a home buyer, who participated in the protest.
MCG renames Vatika Chowk to Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk
Gurugram: Continuing with its trend of renaming important junctions and stretches in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has now officially changed the name of Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road to Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk. The MCG on Saturday morning erected an official board reading “Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk” at the junction, and also removed boards with the name “Vatika Chowk” around there, said the officials.
Merged Delhi civic body’s first major test: Set financial mess in order
One of the foremost challenges before the unified administration is going to be setting the finances in order and optimise resource utilisation as the three separate bodies have run into major losses and carry massive deficits and liabilities incurred over the past decade. Till fresh elections are held, the MCD will be administered much like the New Delhi Municipal Council -- one of the richest civic bodies in the country, without an elected wing.
Monkey-proof butterfly conservatory opens in North Delhi Ridge
On International Biodiversity Day, a butterfly conservatory was inaugurated at the Kamla Nehru Biodiversity Park in north Delhi, designed to keep out monkeys, which have a strong population in the Northern Ridge. Already, 65 different butterfly species have been sighted at the Biodiversity Park, which is run by the Delhi Development Authority, with the conservatory created in order to increase the count of these butterfly species.
Delhi: Cloudy skies, strong winds keep temperature down
Temperatures across Delhi dipped further on Sunday as cloudy skies and strong easterly winds kept the Capital's maximum under check, in what has been some respite from the punishing heatwaves over the past few weeks. Safdarjung, which is considered to be representational for the city's weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius (C) on Sunday – a degree below normal for this time of the year and three lower than Saturday's maximum.
