Man fined for assaulting MCG official on duty

Gurugram: An official from the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) team of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) was assaulted on duty on Friday by a resident of Badshahpur, according to a release issued by the civic body on Sunday.

According to the MCG officials, the MCG’s SBM team has been visiting every household in the Badshahpur area and informing the residents over the past few weeks to keep garbage in four separate bins, as per the 2016 Solid Waste Management Rules. “During such a visit on Friday, a resident of Badshahpur assaulted a member of the SBM team and also broke his cellphone. An MCG team immediately informed the Badshahpur police about the incident,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO) of MCG.

The Badshahpur police called the accused to the police station for physically assaulting a government official and breaking his cellphone, and eventually obstructing government work. “The accused compensated the official in the presence of a local ward councillor and officials from the Badshahpur police station, and also apologised to him for his misbehaviour. The accused was let off with a warning, and a subsequent behaviour will lead to legal action against him,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter, requesting anonymity.

Recently, there have been several cases of violence against the MCG officials. Last month, the Gurugram police had to rescue officials of the MCG’s enforcement team after they were allegedly held captive by some residents of Carterpuri village for over three hours. The three MCG officials also suffered minor injuries during the incident.

In August 2020, an MCG sanitation team that was lifting construction and demolition (C&D) waste from behind the marble market in Sikanderpur village was attacked by around 30 locals. A month earlier, three MCG officials were physically assaulted by a group of people in Sector 70A where they had gone to take action against a group of men for allegedly illegally dumping sewage waste out in the open there. In June last year, two MCG officials were physically assaulted by two residents of Sector 52 during a stray animal capturing drive.