Man held for killing, dumping body of 3-year-old stepson

A 27-year-old man in Faridabad was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his three-year-old stepson on October 19 by punching him repeatedly in the abdomen at their Aryanagar house over his wife’s consistent refusal to send the kid to his maternal grandparents’ home in Bihar, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place after the child’s mother Chandni Devi, 25, went for Diwali shopping in the evening with her sister last Sunday, leaving behind the boy with her husband Prashant Kumar, a private firm employee and resident of Arya Nagar, Ballabgarh, said police.

After they left, the child cried which infuriated Kumar and he punched him a few times in the abdomen, causing severe internal injuries. When Devi returned, she found him lying unconscious in vomit. Kumar then took him on his motorcycle on the pretext of taking him to a doctor. But he dumped him at a plot in Sector-58, five kilometres from his house, and fled, said investigators.

After both of them did not return at night, Kumar’s wife Devifiled a missing complaint for the child at the City Ballabgarh police station, alleging that Prashant took him to a doctor but never returned, said police.

After being arrested late Friday night from Ballabgarh, the suspect purportedly confessed to have killed the child. Few hours later, police recovered the body, lying amid dense vegetation at a secluded plot, located amid two factories in Sector 58.

Yashpal Yadav, public relation officer of Faridabad police, said that the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

“A post-mortem examination was conducted, and the body was handed over to the family after the autopsy. After the report arrives, it will be clear if the child was also throttled too by the stepfather after repeatedly punching him in the abdomen which had ruptured his internal organs,” the PRO added.

Kumar was taken on one-day police remand for detailed interrogation after production before a Faridabad court on Saturday.

Police officials, privy to the investigators, said that the boy belonged to Devi and Raju Yadav who lived in Vaishali, Bihar. But the couple had separated a year ago. She came to Faridabad and started living with her sister and her husband at Uncha Gaon, Ballabgarh.

Devi’s brother-in-law and Kumar worked together in the same firm. Kumar used to visit his house and thus got familiar with her and they later married, they added.

A senior police official said that Kumar used to pressurise her to send her son from the first marriage to his maternal grandparents’ home in Bihar. “She used to turn down his request every time that resulted in occasional tiffs between them,” he said.

“Kumar, meanwhile, developed a hatred for the boy as Devi became pregnant with his child and was scheduled to give birth soon. Thus, he wanted to get rid of the boy,” the official added.

As per the police, the missing person’s complaint filed at City Ballabgarh police station was turned into a murder case against Kumar after his arrest.