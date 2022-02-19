Man held, juveniles detained for impersonating gangster, demanding extortion

A 28-year-old man was arrested and two of his juvenile accomplices detained for allegedly trying to extort money from a Gurugram-based businessman and his manager by impersonating gangster Neeraj Bawana, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Police identified the main suspect as Anshu from Assauda in Jhajjar, a former employee at the businessman’s factory.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police, said during investigation, they found that the suspect was fired from the businessman’s factory a couple of months ago due to his involvement in criminal activities.

“We received a complaint that gangster Bawana was allegedly making extortion calls to the businessman from jail. We checked the call records of the caller to trace his location... the victim was traumatised as the caller threatened to shoot him outside his factory in Rohtak if he did not pay up,” said Yadav.

After a few calls, the businessman blocked the number and filed a complaint, based on which a case was registered against the suspect under sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death grievous hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Gurugram Sadar police station on February 15.

“We found the suspect used the same number to make extortion calls to the factory’s manager in Sampla, Rohtak and threatened to shoot him as well. A second FIR was registered in Rohtak,” said Yadav.

Police said they coordinated with personnel in Jhajjar and Rohtak, traced the location of the suspect, and identified him as Anshu.

Yadav said Anshu and two of his accomplices snatched two mobile phones from Rohad village in Bahadurgarh and made phone calls to the businessman and his manager on February 14. “We received a tip-off that Anshu was near Jhajjar. A team was formed to arrest him from Bahadurgarh,” he said.

During questioning, Anshu confessed to the crime and revealed the names of his two close aides, who were apprehended from Sonipat. Police said since the two accomplices are juveniles, they have been sent to an observation home in Faridabad.

