Man hit by bullet during celebratory firing at wedding function

A 24-year-old Bhiwani resident was hit by a bullet during celebratory firing at a wedding in Sultanpur village, Farrukhnagar, on Friday night, police said, adding that the suspect is on the run.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have registered an FIR at Farrukhnagar police station based on the complaint of the victim, and reviewed footage from CCTV cameras in the area

Surya Pratap Singh, a resident of Chaang village in Bhiwani, told the police that he came to Gurugram’s Sultanpur on Friday to attend a wedding.

“I was standing near the music system when a man started a double-barrel gun firing in the air. I asked him to hold the gun properly, but he did not listen. One of the gunshots hit my face and I fell,” said Singh.

Guests informed the police control room, following which a team of Farrukhnagar police station reached the spot and took the victim to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that a case was registered against the suspect under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25, 54, 59 of The Arms Act.

After a preliminary investigation, the police said official records suggested that the suspect did not possess an arms licence.

“The suspect has been identified and we are conducting raids to nab him. Even if he possessed an arms licence and the weapon was found to be legal, he would have been punished for firing at a wedding function. He will be arrested soon,” said Sangwan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}