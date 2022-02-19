Man jailed for 20 years for raping minor girl in Haryana’s Faridabad, say police

The Faridabad court on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years prison and fined ₹5,000 for raping a four-year-old girl four years ago.

Additional district and sessions judge Jasmine Sharma sentenced Nasir Khan alias Samir, native of Uttar Pradesh’s Manpur on the basis of evidence and witnesses, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A rickshaw puller had filed a complaint against Khan after the minor girl was found lying in a pool of blood in her rented accommodation in Faridabad in February 2018. The victim’s parents had gone to work and she was alone at home when the incident took place, said the police.

Later, her parents informed the police about the incident and they registered a case against the suspect. The suspect was arrested on August 13, 2018, and had been lodged in jail since then.

Khan was found guilty of the charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 450 (house trespass), and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the NIT women police station in Faridabad. The District Legal Services Authority of Faridabad has also ordered Khan to pay ₹7 lakh compensation to the victim, under the 2020 Victim Compensation Scheme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}