Man riding scooter dies after hit by speeding vehicle at Iffco Chowk

A 26-year-old man died after a speeding vehicle hit his scooter on Delhi-Jaipur expressway near Iffco Chowk, police said on Wednesday. The mangled vehicle. (HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Brij Bhushan, was on his way to his rented residence in Sector-70A from his office in Udyog Vihar when the accident occurred between 2pm and 2.30pm on Monday, added police.

Police said that the commuters found Bhushan lying in a pool of blood and immediately alerted the police control room. An emergency response vehicle rushed him to the Sector-10A civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police said that an office ID from Bhushan’s bag helped officials contact his family, who were in West Bengal at the time of the incident.

Initial findings suggest that the victim may have been hit by a speeding vehicle that fled the scene. Despite wearing a helmet, he had sustained severe head injuries which proved fatal. There is also a possibility that he lost control too. However, the exact cause will be determined after reviewing the CCTV footage,” he said.

Kumar said that Bhushan’s family had alleged that he died due to the injuries sustained after being hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle.

“We have registered an FIR against an unidentified driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 18 police station on Tuesday night,” he said.

Investigators are currently trying to trace the offending vehicle and identify the driver. Bhushan’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Wednesday.