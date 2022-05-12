Man sells wife’s jewellery after being forced to pay 3L to instant loan apps

Police on Tuesday registered a case against unidentified persons after a 44-year-old IT professional of Sector 7 alleged harassment, public shaming and threats by representatives of certain loan provider apps.

Police said Vishal Diwan, the complainant took a loan of about ₹24,000 via five apps in October and was forced to pay back ₹3.5 lakh to 10 more apps within a month due to the high rate of interest.

Diwan said that he was in urgent need of ₹12,000 in October last year. “I had never applied for any loan so I thought of giving loan apps a try. I found five apps and applied for a loan on all of them. Within minutes I received ₹24,000 from five different accounts. When I checked the interest rate later, I was shocked to find that I had to repay ₹8,000 for every ₹4,800 I borrowed from each app within seven days,” he said.

Diwan said that to repay the loan to the five apps, he took loans from 10 other apps, each with a seven-day tenure for repayment. “This is a trap laid by these conmen and they don’t leave people alone despite repaying. I sold my wife’s jewellery and paid ₹3.5 lakh within a month to clear all the dues,” he said.

However, on December 1, he started receiving over 100 calls a day to repay loans he had never taken. “Unidentified people started calling me and threatening me. They started contacting my colleagues, friends and relatives and started harassing them to repay my loan. They morphed my pictures in obscene ways and sent them to everyone on my contact list. They started threatening they would upload these pictures on social media, following which I approached police in December,” he said.

Police said they started an investigation soon after and it took them almost five months to verify the bank accounts and the phone numbers associated with the accounts to locate the suspects, said police. A case under sections 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating), and 465 (punishment for forgery) of Indian Penal Code and sections 66, 66B, 67 A and 67 of the Information Technology Act was registered at Cyber Crime police station on Tuesday, said police.

Bijender Singh, station house officer of Cyber Crime police station, said that most people who create such apps follow the same modus operandi. In 2019, more than 45 such apps were closed down after several people killed themselves across the country following harassment by the apps’ representatives. “The apps keep changing their names and their representatives continue to harass people who take loans from them. We have received several complaints in the last two years and the suspects are operating in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan and keep changing their mobile numbers,” he said.

Police said no arrest has been made so far but they are tracking IP addresses and locations to conduct raids.

According to police, these app providers run illegal call centres and circulate victims’ contact lists to harass them so that they keep paying them.

