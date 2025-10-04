Man stabbed to death in front of police after road rage incident in Faridabad

A 39-year-old man was stabbed to death during an incident of road rage, in front of a police team in Faridabad that had tried to help him after spotting a scuffle, officials said on Friday. The deceased, Praveen Kumar. (HT)

The prime accused, Raja (single name), 27, who has at least 13 criminal cases registered against him, was nabbed from the spot, said police officers, adding that Raja’s name was also on the bad-character element dossier of Faridabad police.

The deceased was identified as Praveen Kumar, 39, a resident of Sunrise colony in Faridabad. Kumar owned a dairy and paneer shop at Baselwa colony, Old Faridabad, where the incident took place at 11pm on Thursday.

The entire incident was recorded by a CCTV camera which was located nearby the spot. The video is also with police, officials said. The video was verified by HT.

Officials said that he had closed his shop in the market and was purchasing some household items from another nearby shop before returning home.

Investigators said that Kumar’s motorcycle unintentionally brushed with Raja after which an argument broke out between them. A scuffle took place between Kumar and Raja.

Investigators said that Kumar assaulted Raja and left him with multiple bruises. One of the associates of Raja, who was at the spot, rushed to seek help and roped in another person who had a knife.

Inspector Vishnu Mitter, station house officer of Old Faridabad police station, said that incidentally, an emergency response vehicle (ERV) was crossing from the spot at the same time after providing security cover to a Dussehra event.

“The cops inside the ERV spotted the scuffle and the armed suspect. By the time they could reach nearby, Raja had already stabbed Kumar once. The cops rushed out of the car to separate both sides but Raja stabbed Kumar two more times in quick succession,” said Mitter, adding that the same ERV team rushed Kumar to a private hospital in Sector 19, but doctors declared him dead.

“He was stabbed right and left side of the chest and once in the back. His heart and lungs were probably punctured which resulted in his death due to excessive bleeding. The autopsy report will clarify things further,” he said.

On complaint of Kumar’s father Jagdish, an FIR was registered against Raja under sections 103(1) (murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Old Faridabad police station on Friday. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Friday.