Man suspected of murdering cabbie in Manesar sent to Gurugram Police custody

A 20-year-old man, suspected of murdering a cab driver on Saturday and dumping his body on Southern Peripheral Road in Manesar before driving to Jaipur in his car, was remanded to four days in police custody on Wednesday.

Police said Rahul (identified by his first name), who was arrested with five other persons--Vishal, Rekha, Vinod, Jeetu, Ravi-- for the crime on Tuesday, will be taken to Muhana in Jaipur to recover the mobile phone and other belongings of the cab driver, 56-year-old Arjun. Police added they will try to recover the pistol Rahul used to kill Arjun.

Police brought Rahul to Gurugram and handed the remaining five suspects to Jaipur Police as they were wanted in criminal cases there.

Dinkar Yadav, station house officer of Badshahpur police station, confirmed Rahul’s four-day remand, and said an investigation was still going on in the case.

A senior police officer privy to the case said that Rahul and Vishal took a lift from Arjun while he was returning from Vikaspuri, Delhi.

“Vishal and Rahul had hired him and said they wanted to travel to Gurugram. Rahul sat beside Arjun while Vishal sat behind him. At a secluded place, Vishal shot Arjun in the head,” he said.

He added the duo drove up to Badshahpur to dump the body.

Police said that there were bloodstains inside the cab recovered from Jaipur. “The suspects had tried to clean them. Forensic experts will collect samples soon,” the officer said.

“We will also seek a production warrant to bring Vishal to Gurugram,” he said.