Man who set woman on fire two days before her wedding arrested

Police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly setting a 24-year-old woman on fire on Monday morning--two days before her wedding--while she was sleeping in her room in Farrukhnagar.

The suspect has been identified as Jaipal alias Billu, a resident of Mehchana village in Farrukhnagar. Police said he lived in the neighbourhood of the victim and both were childhood friends.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police, said during questioning, Jaipal revealed he wanted to marry the woman and had proposed to her several times but she turned down his proposal every time.

“Jaipal was harassing the woman and threatening her to marry him. He tried convincing her for the last four months and forced her to accept his proposal but she turned him down. The woman’s repeated rejection infuriated him...He said that he could not see her getting married to someone else so he tried to kill her before the wedding,” said Sangwan adding that the suspect was “obsessed” with the woman.

Sangwan said Jaipal bought petrol on Saturday, kept it in his room and went on planning how to avenge the woman till Sunday. Police said around 5:30am on Monday, the woman’s father went outside the village to give fodder to their cattle while the victim was asleep in a room on the roof of the house. There were more than 20 relatives, who had come to attend the woman’s wedding, which was scheduled to be held on May 11 (Wednesday), and were sleeping on different floors, said police.

According to police, Billu climbed onto the roof and entered the woman’s room with a two-litre plastic bottle filled with petrol. He threatened the victim to call off the wedding. When she refused, he poured petrol on her and set her on fire.

“When the woman cried for help, her relatives rushed to her and tried to douse the fire. Her father was informed about the incident; the woman was rushed to a civil hospital, from where she was referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi,” said the ACP.

Police said the woman is critical with over 65% burns and is currently undergoing treatment at the Delhi hospital.

Sangwan said after setting the woman on fire, Jaipal fled the spot with her mobile phone. “He took her mobile phone to check if she was talking to the groom and wanted to send him some messages. As he could not crack the code of the phone lock, he broke the screen and threw it in the field,” said the ACP adding they have recovered the mobile phone and also accessed the CCTV footage from the fuel station, from where Jaipal bought the petrol.

Dhruv Kumar, the victim’s younger brother, said she is still not in a condition to talk. “Doctors said that her condition is very critical and her chances of survival are slim. There is so much pressure on us... the groom’s family has also called off the wedding due to the incident,” he said.

Ashok Kumar, the woman’s father, said that this was the first wedding in the family. “My daughter was so happy and excited for her wedding. She did all her shopping last week and was taking care of all the preparations as she is the eldest in the family. Now, she is lying on her deathbed,” he said.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.) of the IPC was registered at Farrukhnagar police station on Monday.

Police said Jaipal was produced before a court on Tuesday, which put him in judicial custody for 14 days.

