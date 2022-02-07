Manesar 150 crore fraud: ITBP assistant commandant on the run surrenders

An assistant commandant of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) posted in the National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar surrendered before a local court on Friday for his alleged involvement in the cheating case, where owners of five construction firms were duped of over ₹150 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said Naveen Khatodia, the assistant commandant was on the run since the cheating case was registered on January 8. On January 13, police arrested four people, including deputy commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF) Praveen Yadav, for allegedly duping theowners of the construction firms.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said Khatodia is the brother-in-law of Yadav, who is the main accused in the cheating case. On January 15, police raided his house and recovered several gold chains, rings, bracelets , coins, and other ornaments, the valuation of which is yet to ascertained.

“He was hiding in Delhi and taking legal help to get anticipatory bail. After trying everything, Khatodia surrendered in court,” said Sangwan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After getting information, a team led by inspector Madan Singh of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) reached the court and took Khatodia on five-day police remand. We are questioning him and will check his bank accounts to get exact details of transactions, if any,” he said.

Police said Yadav posed as an IPS officer posted at NSG Manesar and claimed to provide construction contracts for various works inside the campus. The NSG is part of the Indian special forces under the ministry of home affairs.

According to police, Praveen allegedly provided the five owners of construction firms with letters of intent and copies of fake tender contracts and also made them deposit money in an account with a private bank in the name of “Office of GC (Garrison), Station HQ, NSG, Manesar” on the pretext that it was earnest money for tender allocation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sangwan said Khatodia’s wife Ritu Raj Yadav was arrested from Manesar on January 13. Ritu Raj worked in a private bank and helped Yadav open bank accounts with forged documents and was one of the directors in the fake company, which duped the victims.

Police said they recovered ₹13.81 crore in cash from Yadav, and six cars--Harrier, Range Rover, Jeep Compass, BMW, Volvo and Safari--from the arrested suspects.

Police said the contractors have complained against at least eight people. With Khatodia’s arrest, so far five people have been arrested in the case.

The district sessions court on January 28 rejected the bail application of Yadav’s wife Mamta and Ritu Raj Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON