Manesar civic body to set up badminton courts, open-air gyms in all its 29 areas

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has been preparing a policy, wherein all the 29 areas falling under its jurisdiction will each have a badminton court, a running track, and an open-air gym for public use, said officials on Sunday.

The initiative has been taken with an aim to promote fitness and health among the residents, said Vijay Dhaka, superintending engineer (SE) of MCM. “The importance of fitness and health has gained more focus during the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping this in mind, we have decided to formulate a policy to set up badminton courts, running tracks, and open-air gyms in all the 29 areas falling under our jurisdiction,” said Dhaka.

Estimates for three of the total 29 areas have been prepared and the groundwork is likely to begin from April this year, Dhaka said without specifying the three locations.

A survey to finalise civic land where badminton courts, running tracks, and open-air gyms could be set up in the remaining 26 areas is underway, he added. “We will set up the three facilities there depending on the availability of land. We are aiming to complete the entire project by January 2023... During the survey, we will also identify three areas with the maximum land availability, and could facilitate the construction of sports stadiums there,” said Dhaka.

According to the MCM officials, they will develop badminton facilities in all the 29 areas because “the sport does not require a high degree of specialisation, and can be played for competitive or leisure purposes by the people of all ages”.

An open-air gym has exercise equipment such as an elliptical exercise machine, an air walker, a rowing machine, air swings, and chest and leg press machines among others. It can cost between ₹2 and ₹3.5 lakh. Depending on the type -- indoor or outdoor, a badminton court can be developed in ₹3 to ₹5 lakh. The entire project is likely to cost nearly ₹3 crore, said the MCM officials, adding that there are no open-air gyms in Manesar at present.

The MCM was established in December 2020, and its first sports infrastructure was executed in October 2021, when it redeveloped an indoor badminton court at the Nakhrola Stadium, which is near the Rampura Chowk flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in Sector 81.

“Facilities such as badminton courts, running tracks, and open-air gyms are common in Gurugram and Delhi. So, availability of such facilities will not only help the residents in the city to experience better amenities, but also aid Manesar in forming its own identity within the National Capital Region (NCR),” said Mahavir Singh, a resident of Sector 84.

