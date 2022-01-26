Manesar to get its first 2 public libraries by end of this year, says civic body

The municipal corporation of Manesar (MCM) will develop two public libraries in the city on a trial basis “by the end of this year”, said officials of the civic body on Tuesday.

At present, Manesar does not have a single public library and the closest such facility is located nearly 20 kilometres away from the city, in the Civil Lines area of Gurugram.

Munish Sharma, commissioner of MCM, has directed the engineering wing of the civic body to build two basic public libraries -- on a trial basis -- at community centres in the city.

MCM’s superintending engineer Vijay Dhaka, who is also overseeing the project, said that libraries in Manesar will be similar to those in Gurugram, where majority of users are students preparing for competitive examinations. “We will develop two basic public libraries -- one each in the Badshahpur and Pataudi constituencies. The libraries will be constructed at community centres, and a survey at each of the constituencies for the same is underway. We want to build the facilities at a centrally located area in the constituency,” said Dhaka.

Dhaka also said that the MCM will simultaneously start the process of hiring an agency, which has prior experience of both constructing and maintaining public libraries in other cities. “The two public libraries will have basic infrastructure, with nearly 8,000 books and as many e-books on competitive exams, CBSE prescribed syllabus, history, civics, geography, general knowledge, besides fiction and non-fiction literature... The MCM commissioner has directed that if the two libraries are going to be in high demand, we will have to build a larger full-fledged library in each of the civic body’s seven zones, in addition to these two basic libraries,” said Dhaka, adding that the civic body is aiming to construct the libraries by the end of this year.

The MCM officials privy to the matter said that constructing and adding facilities in each library will cost around ₹30 lakh.

Besides the district public library in Gurugram’s Civil Lines, there are three libraries at the community centres of DLF Phases 1, 2 and 3, under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). It is also developing one more library in Sector 39.

“These libraries will provide a venue to a large number of students in the area to study and prepare for exams together. They could discuss and resolve queries jointly. In addition to the prescribed books, it will also provide the people with books, which can help them in learning about different cultures, history, and information among others,” said Lalit Yadav, a resident of Sector 83.

