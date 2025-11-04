MCG captures 52 monkeys in ongoing drive amid rising ‘menace’ in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched a special drive in Sectors 27 and 34 after residents complained about an increase in monkey attacks and disturbances across the district. Officials said that during the drive, 52 monkeys were captured from the two areas and relocated to forested zones. Activists blame shrinking green cover for the surge, urging creation of city forests to safely relocate monkeys and curb human–wildlife conflict. (HT)

Residents in Sectors 27, 34, 54, 55, 56, 76, 79, and localities such as Gwal Pahari and Ghata villages along Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and Gurgaon-Faridabad Road have reported a surge in monkey sightings over the past few months.

Dr. Preetpal Singh, joint commissioner of MCG, said the civic body has received numerous complaints from residents in these areas. “Similar drives will be carried out in other affected parts of the city. We conduct these operations regularly, capturing monkeys and relocating them to dense forested areas,” he said.

Singh added that teams have been asked to increase patrols and act swiftly on new complaints. “We have streamlined our efforts. Our teams have been instructed to be more proactive and conduct regular inspections in areas experiencing a rise in monkey activity,” he said. When asked about monkeys returning to urban pockets, he admitted there was no permanent solution. “We cannot sterilise monkeys — we don’t have these orders from the government,” he said.

Activists, meanwhile, said the growing monkey presence in residential areas is directly linked to shrinking green cover. “Monkeys cannot be captured with the help of langoors, which was permitted earlier. Environmentalists had suggested developing city forests of at least two acres each in different parts of Gurugram where these monkeys could be safely released,” said Vaishali Rana, a Gurugram-based environmental activist.

“Real estate developers are cutting down large numbers of trees in the name of development, but are they planting new ones? With trees being cut, monkeys are forced to enter residential areas in search of food,” she added.

Residents, too, voiced frustration at the situation. Shalini, a resident of Godrej 101 in Sector 76, said, “Our children used to play in the park every evening, but now no child steps out. The repeated monkey attacks have raised serious health concerns, including the risk of Rabies and Herpes B. This has become a public health crisis, and the silence of the authorities is unacceptable.”

Kusum Sharma, a resident of Suncity Township in Sector 54, said MCG’s response has been inadequate. “They sent only one person to catch monkeys in our area — with a broken cage. He caught one monkey and left. This issue needs to be addressed seriously,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ashok Yadav, an official from the Health Department of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), said that a tender has been awarded to an agency expected to begin operations next week.