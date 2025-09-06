MCG commissioner conducts daily inspections to strengthen sanitation efforts in Gurugram

As part of the ongoing Haryana City Sanitation Campaign, Municipal Commissioner of Gurugram (MCG) has intensified inspections across Gurugram with MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya visiting areas from where complaints have been received to assess cleanliness and sanitation arrangements, said officials on Friday. Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya with councillors, RWA representatives, and citizens. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Dahiya has urged residents to actively participate in the mega cleanliness drive scheduled for September 7, emphasising that public involvement is crucial to the success of the campaign. “Only through collective efforts can we ensure a cleaner and healthier Gurugram,” he said.

On Friday, the commissioner inspected Government Model Sanskriti School in Sector 43, Gurugram University, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Park in Sector 14. In Sector 14, he met residents along with councillor Anup Singh, RWA members, and local residents.

At the park’s nursery, where horticulture waste is currently being processed, Dahiya directed officials to speed up operations. He also reviewed a proposal for setting up a dedicated waste disposal plant to ensure better management of garden waste.

Later, Dahiya conducted a walk-through inspection of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Park, accompanied by councillor Anup Singh, officials, and residents. He examined the innovative waste-to-art structures installed under a civic initiative, encouraging citizens, particularly students, to visit the park and draw inspiration from the concept of converting waste into art.

Large-scale cleanliness drives were organised across the city under the supervision of joint commissioners and councillors. On Thursday, extensive sanitation work was carried out in Sushant Lok-1, Ward 29, Sector 30, and Civil Lines, with active participation from residents.

Municipal officials said these drives are designed not only to clean up public spaces but also to encourage local communities to take ownership of their surroundings. The involvement of RWAs and citizen groups is being seen as a key factor in sustaining long-term cleanliness.

With the September 7 mega drive approaching, officials expect thousands of residents, school children, and volunteers to join the campaign, reinforcing Gurugram’s collective resolve to improve civic hygiene and urban livability.