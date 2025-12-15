MCG fines 2 firms 1.25 lakh each over stray monkey control lapses in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has imposed penalties of ₹1.25 lakh each on two private agencies for negligence in controlling the stray monkey menace in the city, officials said. Penalties followed CM Window and helpline complaints alleging poor response; agencies were found operating with fewer vehicles and teams than mandated. (HT Archive)

The penalties were imposed after multiple complaints were received through the CM Window, helpline numbers and Samadhan Shivir, alleging non-performance and negligence by the agencies in handling monkey-related incidents.

Hariom, nodal officer at MCG, said the agencies failed to meet deployment requirements. “We received several complaints against both agencies, following which penalties were imposed. They were instructed to deploy four vehicles across the city’s four zones but were operating with just one vehicle and a single team. With such limited resources, it was not possible for them to effectively address the monkey menace in Gurugram,” he said.

Officials said MCG has floated a fresh tender to appoint two private agencies, with the bidding process scheduled to close on December 16. “Two agencies will be engaged, with each responsible for two zones. The estimated budget is around ₹1.24 crore per two zones, amounting to nearly ₹3 crore for all four zones,” Hariom said.

“This time, the corporation will deploy different agencies in different zones. The monkeys will be captured in compliance with all norms and released in the Aravalli hills,” he added.

The penalties come amid rising complaints from residents. HT had earlier reported on October 31 that residents across Gurugram, particularly in Sectors 54, 55, 56, 76 and 79, and Gwal Pahari and Ghata villages along Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road and the Gurgaon Faridabad Road near the Aravalli foothills, have been severely affected by monkey bites and attacks.

Reema Tiwari, a resident of Sector 54, said the situation has steadily worsened. “There are days when monkeys are seen roaming the locality continuously. I have been living here for nearly six years and have witnessed their frequent presence. They have even snatched food from residents’ hands,” she said.

A senior official at MCG said the tender process has already been completed. “New agencies will be deployed soon to ease the monkey menace in our city. Heavy penalties have been imposed on the current two agencies for negligence shown in their work,” the official said.