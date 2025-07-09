MCG gets nod for 12.6-cr spent on door-to-door waste collection

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has received ex-post facto approval from the Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister for hiring Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) to support door-to-door municipal solid waste collection across the city. The formal sanction, issued on Tuesday, validates ₹12.63 crore already spent by the civic body over the past year on this essential public service. (Representative image) Starting Wednesday, each of the four zones will be assigned 50 vehicles—totalling 200 LCVs initially—to commence operations (HT Archive)

The approval followed MCG’s request dated June 9, seeking retrospective authorisation for expenditures incurred to ensure uninterrupted waste collection. “The total expenditure that has now received official approval amounts to ₹12.63 crore, covering all four administrative zones of Gurugram. Zone 1 accounted for ₹3.63 crore, Zone 2 for ₹3.19 crore, Zone 3 for ₹2.71 crore, and Zone 4 for ₹3.09 crore,” said MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.

Locals said the waste collection services had been running for a year through a single agency, which has now been discontinued, leading to a worsening sanitation situation across the city. In response, four private agencies have been hired on a six-month tender to restore door-to-door garbage collection services, officials said.

Starting Wednesday, each of the four zones will be assigned 50 vehicles—totalling 200 LCVs initially—to commence operations. “The tender has been given for six months, and the agencies will bear the cost. This arrangement will help stabilise the situation and bring operations back on track,” said an MCG official.

To be sure, ex post facto approvals are typically granted to formalise administrative actions already undertaken, especially when procedural delays could disrupt critical services. “This ensures that services essential to public welfare do not face delays due to procedural formalities,” said Dahiya.

Officials added that the approval would streamline future planning, budgeting, and audits. The Directorate of Urban Local Bodies has circulated the approval memo for follow-up and compliance.