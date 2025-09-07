MCG launches drive to make Gurugram debris-free by September end

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched a campaign to remove construction and demolition (C&D) waste, with a special focus on Sector 29 and the Gurugram–Faridabad Road. The civic body has set a target to clear both stretches of debris completely by the end of September, said officials aware of the matter. A MCG team during the drive. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

HT had earlier reported the dumping of waste in both areas.

Despite several earlier drives, illegal dumping of C&D waste by contractors, builders, and private individuals has remained a persistent problem across Gurugram. Vast stretches of public land and roadsides were choked with debris, undermining sanitation and civic aesthetics.

On Saturday, Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner and additional commissioner Ravindra Yadav inspected the ongoing clearance operations at the two sites. At Sector 29, contractors informed officials that initial estimates suggested around 1 to 1.5 lakh tonnes of debris had accumulated over time. Nearly 35 percent of the waste has already been lifted and transported to the Basai debris processing plant.

Dahiya said the removal of debris was critical to restoring the city’s image. “We have cleared several stretches after years of illegal dumping by contractors and individuals. This campaign is essential not only for sanitation but also for the beautification of Gurugram. I have directed officials and contractors to finish the task within the deadline, and no laxity will be tolerated,” he said.

He also urged residents to cooperate by disposing of debris only at designated sites. “Citizens must understand that dumping waste in the open harms the environment and spoils the city’s image. The MCG has made proper arrangements, and people should use only authorised facilities,” he added.

Additional commissioner Ravindra Yadav said adequate manpower and machinery have been deployed to meet the target. “Our priority is to make Gurugram clean and debris-free. The Basai plant is processing the collected waste scientifically and converting it into environment-friendly products,” he said.

The civic body has also tripled enforcement against violators, with penalties being imposed on contractors and transporters caught dumping illegally. Officials said surveillance will be tightened to prevent recurrence after the clean-up.

MCG officials stressed that the success of the campaign will depend on public cooperation. Awareness drives are being planned to encourage responsible waste disposal practices among builders, contractors, and residents.