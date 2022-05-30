MCG may cut water, sewer connection if residents do not cooperate with ward delimitation survey
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has warned the residents that if they do not cooperate with the civic body during its ward delimitation survey, it may cut water and sewer connections to their houses, according to an official release issued by the MCG on Saturday.
This comes ahead of the municipal elections, which is anticipated to take place in October. The survey is very important because the total number of wards in a city is allocated depending on the overall population of the municipal area, said officials of the civic body on Sunday. There are 35 wards in the MCG area at present.
“The MCG has entrusted the work on the survey to a private agency, which has been collecting door-to-door data of the city’s population. But, many people in rural areas have not been informing the agency about tenants in their houses, and this has been creating a lot of difficulties for the agency in analysing properly,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO) of MCG, on Sunday.
Following this, the MCG has been preparing a list on people who have not been cooperating with the agency in providing data for the survey, Rohilla said, adding, “The MCG could cut water and sewer connections at houses of such residents, and it has asked the agency to collect information for the same.”
According to the release, the agency has been collecting information on the number of house owners as well as tenants residing in areas under the jurisdiction of the MCG for the survey. When officials of the agency ask the house owners to share information about their tenants, many refuse to do so or even fight with them on the same. Due to this, completion of the survey has been getting delayed, according to the agency.
The delimitation survey was launched in March. As per the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, such a survey needs to be completed at least six months before the tenure of the councillors get over. The councillors’ tenure started in November 2017, said the officials.
A similar survey by the MCG in 2016 revealed the population under the municipal area to be around 1,153,000. As per the Haryana Municipal Corporation Delimitation of Ward Rules, 1994, 35 wards with a population between 1,000,000 and 1,200,000, and 40 wards with a population between 1,200,000 and 1,500,000 are reserved in the corporation area.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
-
‘Initiate action’: Bengal guv to chief secy on TMC MP's remarks on judiciary
Amid controversy over Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's remarks against judiciary, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday directed state chief secretary to initiate action and, by June 6, update him about action taken in the case. Dhankhar, meanwhile, recalled a similar 'orchestrated and syndicated' targeting of a sitting judge by Abhishek Banerjee and others, in September last year.
-
Rajya Sabha polls: Jayant Chaudhary files nomination as SP-RLD joint candidate
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls as the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance. The RLD leader was accompanied by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to file the nomination at the UP Assembly. The last date of nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls is May 31. READ: Rajya Sabha polls: Piyush Goyal among 16 BJP, Nirmala Sitharaman faces in fray.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics