MCG may cut water, sewer connection if residents do not cooperate with ward delimitation survey

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has warned the residents that if they do not cooperate with the civic body during its ward delimitation survey, it may cut water and sewer connections to their houses, according to an official release issued by the MCG on Saturday.

This comes ahead of the municipal elections, which is anticipated to take place in October. The survey is very important because the total number of wards in a city is allocated depending on the overall population of the municipal area, said officials of the civic body on Sunday. There are 35 wards in the MCG area at present.

“The MCG has entrusted the work on the survey to a private agency, which has been collecting door-to-door data of the city’s population. But, many people in rural areas have not been informing the agency about tenants in their houses, and this has been creating a lot of difficulties for the agency in analysing properly,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO) of MCG, on Sunday.

Following this, the MCG has been preparing a list on people who have not been cooperating with the agency in providing data for the survey, Rohilla said, adding, “The MCG could cut water and sewer connections at houses of such residents, and it has asked the agency to collect information for the same.”

According to the release, the agency has been collecting information on the number of house owners as well as tenants residing in areas under the jurisdiction of the MCG for the survey. When officials of the agency ask the house owners to share information about their tenants, many refuse to do so or even fight with them on the same. Due to this, completion of the survey has been getting delayed, according to the agency.

The delimitation survey was launched in March. As per the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, such a survey needs to be completed at least six months before the tenure of the councillors get over. The councillors’ tenure started in November 2017, said the officials.

A similar survey by the MCG in 2016 revealed the population under the municipal area to be around 1,153,000. As per the Haryana Municipal Corporation Delimitation of Ward Rules, 1994, 35 wards with a population between 1,000,000 and 1,200,000, and 40 wards with a population between 1,200,000 and 1,500,000 are reserved in the corporation area.