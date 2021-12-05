MCG may miss Dec 15 deadline for fixing potholed stretches in Gurugram

With the ongoing ban on construction activities in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is likely to miss its deadline of December 15, the third such deadline, to fix potholed roads across the city. MCG officials said it is likely that the road repair work will commence in February next year due to current cold weather conditions.

In September, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had directed Gurugram agencies, including the MCG, to fix all roads damaged due to rains by November 30. On October 26, the MCG commissioner set a deadline of November 15 to fix all pothole-ridden stretches in the city.

After the MCG missed the two deadlines, Gurugram deputy commissioner Yash Garg on November 23 directed the civic body to fix all potholed roads by December 15 to check dust pollution.

“Due to the ongoing construction bans, there have been no construction activities by the MCG in the past three weeks. Work on potholed roads has remained suspended,” said a senior MCG official from its engineering wing, requesting anonymity.

The Haryana government on December 3 banned construction activities in 14 NCR districts of the state, including Gurugram, till further orders, in the wake of the deterioration in air quality in the region. On November 24, the Supreme Court reimposed the ban on construction activities in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The ban on construction activities in the NCR was lifted on November 22 in view of the improved air quality.

The MCG official quoted above said that the civic body had anticipated procuring by November-end jet patcher machines that fix potholes within hours and due to its non-polluting component and all-weather resistance could repair roads even during the construction bans and peak winter season.

“The procurement of jet patcher machines is still in process. So, there will be no road repair work until the construction ban is lifted,” said the official.

MCG officials further said that with bitumen-related work infeasible during low temperatures, the civic body is only likely to start work on repairing potholed roads in February next year.

“The minimum temperature needs to be above 15°C for executing bitumen-related work. Ideally, we will have to wait till early February to start road repair work for a long-term fix,” said another MCG official, privy to the matter.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city had a minimum temperature of 10°C on Sunday.

MCG chief engineer TL Sharma said that once the construction ban is lifted and there is an uninterrupted on-ground work, it will take the civic body around 10 days to fix all stretches.

“We were on course to fix all potholed roads by November 20. However, the construction ban completely disrupted this. Once the ban is lifted, it will take us around 10 days to complete all remaining road repair work,” said Sharma.

Sharma further said that for mending potholes on most roads, only bitumen emulsion is required.

“Emulsion work has no relation with weather and can be used at any time of the year. Only for stretches with extensive road damage, a hot mix of bitumen is required for which warmer temperature is ideal. If required, for dust mitigation, we can take exemption from the departments concerned and fix stretches during ongoing construction bans,” said Sharma.

For residents, the delay in the fixing of potholed stretches further adds to their woes.

“During the rains, several arterial stretches across Sector 56 developed potholes. Even after two months, there have been no attempts to rectify them and the road conditions have only worsened. As a result, a large number of commuters no longer use the arterial stretches as alternative routes to reach Golf Course Road or Golf Course Extension Road,” said Sanjeevan Lal, a resident of Sector 56.