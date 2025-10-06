MCG, RWAs to identify designated stray dogs feeding points under new guidelines

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is planning to engage with the Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) and society managements in Gurugram and Manesar again to identify designated feeding points for stray dogs, away from crowded areas. Dr Preetpal Yadav, joint commissioner of MCG, said the decision on where to set up feeding stations lies with the RWAs.

As per Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules 2023 guidelines regarding feeding of community animals including stray dogs, it is the responsibility of RWAs or local body representatives to arrange designated feeding spots for community animals. These guidelines direct RWAs that feeding locations must be situated away from high-traffic areas such as children’s play zones, building entrances, and community halls.

Chaitali Mandhotra, president of the Ardee City RWA, shared that they have already identified a few feeding points within their residential area, ensuring they are not located near any homes. “We’ve chosen a former dump yard, which we plan to transform into a green zone. This space will serve as a designated area where stray dogs and pets can play and be fed safely,” she said.

However, she emphasised that the MCG must actively support and contribute to the development of these feeding points. “While we are taking the initiative, the corporation’s involvement is crucial to ensure proper infrastructure and maintenance,” she added.

Dr Preetpal Yadav, joint commissioner of MCG, said on Sunday, “The decision on where to set up feeding stations lies with the RWAs. From our side, we will once again issue instructions asking them to identify and share appropriate locations.”

Yadav said MCG has reissued the tender for sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs for the third time, but so far, no agency has come forward to bid for the project. He noted that the lack of participation is a major hurdle in effectively managing the stray dog population across the city.

“MCG currently has two dedicated buildings for housing stray dogs — in Basai and Begumpur Khatola. These dog shelters will be a home for aggressive dogs. MCG is working on identifying and allocating more land to set up additional dog shelters to strengthen the city’s animal care infrastructure,” Yadav added.