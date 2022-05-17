MCG sets target of planting 500k shrubs, 50,000 saplings this monsoon
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has set a target of planting 500,000 shrubs and 50,000 tree saplings this monsoon, said officials in the know of the matter on Tuesday.
Subhash Yadav, the nodal head of MCG’s environment and sustainability wing, said the civic body has come up with four main strategies to ensure the saplings that are planted this monsoon have a high survival rate and help increase the city’s green cover and check pollution.
Trees and shrubs having a high survival rate in the region will be planted in areas where treated water is readily available and at locations where large tracts of vacant land are available and greenbelts are properly fenced.
“Most parks of the MCG are already connected to mini sewage treatment plants. As water is readily available both within and near parks, we are targeting to plant most of the saplings near them this monsoon. In addition, this year, saplings will be fenced from all sides to ensure they are protected from both animals and any kind of encroachment,” said Yadav.
More than 900 parks fall in the jurisdiction of MCG. Due to space constraint, Yadav said, trees will primarily be planted in large vacant plots, especially in sectors near the Gurugram-Manesar border, which were taken up by the civic body two years ago. Besides this, the MCG will also plant saplings on the medians and along stretches with a high volume of traffic for dust mitigation.
Civic officials said parks, residential and commercial sectors, community centres, water bodies, cremation grounds, drains, urban forests, railway tracks, STPs, schools, and colleges will be some of the sites where shrubs will be planted.
Elaborating on the kind of shrubs to be planted, Yadav said MCG has plans to plant peepal, banyan, amaltas (golden shower tree), neem, gulmohar (royal poinciana), babool (gum arabic tree), and jamun as they have a higher survival rate in this region.
Last year, MCG planted 31,059 tree saplings and 193,523 shrubs while total 105,910 saplings were planted in 2020. Around 40,000 saplings were planted in 2019, the first time the MCG executed a city-wide sapling drive.
Of the 224,582 saplings planted last year, more than 200,000 saplings have survived, said Yadav.
Civic officials said most of the saplings will be procured from the civic body’s four nurseries in Kadipur village, Sector 15- part I, Biodiversity Park near Nathupur village, and Sector 46.
“Gurugram’s forest cover has remained at 9% for the last four years, as per the Forest Survey of India (FSI) report. This shows that the MCG’s plantation drives aren’t having any significant impact. They need to explore other options to increase city’s green cover besides just carrying out plantation drives annually,” said Vaishali Rana, a city-based environmentalist.
-
Ludhiana | ‘Get empanelled with PSDM for employment opportunities’
An interactive workshop was on Tuesday organised under the chairmanship of employment generation secretary, Kumar Rahul, skill development and training with the training partners working under the skill schemes of Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) at the Bachat Bhawan. The workshop was followed by an interaction with industry associations and city industrialists. Industry representatives were forthcoming with their feedback and responded positively to starting new courses as per their requirement.
-
Children must be vaccinated to ensure their safety: Ludhiana DC
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik held a meeting with principals and representatives of all major private and government schools in Ludhiana on Tuesday and urged them to motivate parents to get their wards vaccinated against Covid at the earliest. She also urged those above 18 to get vaccinated with their second dose, if it is still pending. Special vaccination camps are already being organised in schools, said Malik.
-
Ludhiana | DC inaugurates library-cum-coaching centre at DBEE
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Monday evening inaugurated an upgraded library-cum-coaching centre inside the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises, Ludhiana, premises. The event was attended by additional development commissioner (ADC, rural development) deputy director Minakshi Sharma, Amit Kumar Panchal, and the entire DBEE, Ludhiana, staff. The new centre has been upgraded to increase seating capacity for students.
-
Residents of Ludhiana colony protest over snapping of sewer connections
Three days after illegal sewer connections of around 70 houses in Guru Nanak Nagar Colony near Gill'z Garden (Gill Road) were snapped, residents of the area staged a protest against the municipal corporation and state government on Tuesday. The action was taken under the ongoing drive to snap illegal sewer connections of 240 colonies within and outside the MC limits and the protesting residents rued that they now have no place to dump sewage.
-
Plea to shift water pipeline out of sealed area in Gyanvapi
VARANASI A petition was filed in a court of Varanasi on Tuesday seeking directions for shifting pipelines (through which water is supplied for namazis to perform 'wuzu') from the sealed area in the Gyanvapi mosque. District government counsel Mahendra Prasad Pandey said the appeal to shift the water pipelines has been made so that those going to offer prayers inside the mosque can take water for 'wuzu'. Pandey said the court accepted the application and fixed May 18 for hearing.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics