MCG shops made available for purchase

Shop tenants operating out of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) buildings in prime areas of Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road, Sikanderpur, Sadar Bazar and Badshahpur, among others, for a minimum of 20 years, are now eligible to become property owners, officials of the civic body said.

In an official release on Monday, the MCG said that under the Haryana government’s Mukhyamantree Shaharee Nikaay Svaamitv Yojana, also known as the chief minister’s Urban Body Ownership Scheme, “any tenant, who has continuously rented or leased a shop from the MCG for a minimum period of 20 years, as on December 31, 2020, is eligible to purchase the building or shop space at a discounted collector rate”.

For the application process and other detailed information, eligible parties can visit http://ulbshops.ulbharyana.gov.in, a portal started on July 1.

MCG officials said that the rationale behind the move is to generate a sizeable one-time revenue and end the arduous mechanism of keeping a monthly tab on collections. The development comes at a time when the MCG is facing a massive financial crunch. This fiscal year, the MCG recovered only 7% of its projected target of ₹235 crore through property tax collection till July 1, even as property tax amounts to 85% of the MCG’s total annual revenue.

“Under this scheme, people who have rented or leased a building are eligible to get the right of ownership of land or shop-cum-office (SCO) space from the MCG, and they will be able to possess the property for 20 years or more as on December 31, 2020. The occupier will get the ownership rights at a price lesser than the collector rate,” said Dinesh Kumar, zonal taxation officer (ZTO), MCG.

A person possessing the rented municipal property will get a 20% rebate on the collector rate if he or she has occupied it for a minimum of 20-year period, 30% for 30 years, 40% for 40 years, and so on, according to the MCG officials. After application, a potential buyer will have 15 days to deposit 25% of the final collector rate, and the remaining 75% within 45 days.

As per Kumar, it is mandatory for a potential buyer to have a family identity (ID) card for the application process, under this scheme, and he/she will have to fill in necessary details on the online portal.

“There are around 400 MCG-owned shops operating in Sadar Bazar alone, including the much-sought after Sabzi Mandi area. Most tenants would avail this scheme as it will give them an opportunity to stop paying a monthly rent, and they can also become property owners after paying heavily discounted rates of 30-40% lower than the market rate,” said Bablu Gupta, president, Sadar Bazar Traders Association (SBTA).

As many as 1,020 tenants are eligible to be beneficiaries in the MCG area under this scheme, as per the MCG officials. “At present, the MCG is massively low in income for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Such a scheme has hence been promoted so that the MCG can earn a high amount of revenue and tide its financial dip,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter.