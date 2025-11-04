MCM begins ₹2.2 crore road and sewage upgrade in Kukrola village

Senior deputy mayor of Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), Praveen Yadav, laid the foundation stone for construction of roads and sewage lines in Kukrola village and a boundary wall near Valmiki Chaupal on Sunday. MCM says 60% of village infrastructure work is complete; remaining villages, including Kukrola, will get basic amenities by next year. (@mc_manesar/Instagram)

“The villagers’ demand for these projects had been pending for a long time. While some work was carried out earlier this year, several areas were left unattended. We will now complete the remaining work, construct roads where they are missing, and provide sewage and drinking water pipelines,” he said.

While the tender has been awarded to an agency, the accumulated cost for the two projects is estimated at ₹2.2 crore. “The roads and sewage in Kukrola village will be fixed in around four months, while the boundary wall is slated to be finished within two months,” he added.

Yadav said that MCM covers around 31 villages. “Work in 60% of the villages has been completed, while 40% remains. By next year, all basic facilities, including roads, sewage lines, and drinking water pipelines, will be fully in place.”

Raman Kumar, 54, a resident of Kukrola village, said the area has long suffered from inadequate sewage lines, leading to waterlogging and stagnant water. “Several roads in the village were also left incomplete, making commuting difficult. This project will be a big relief for us,” he added.

Yadav was also accompanied by deputy mayor Reema Chauhan, former sarpanch Ajay Kumar and councillor Jyoti Verma.