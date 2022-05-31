MCM demolishes illegal houses in Manesar village
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) on Monday partially demolished several houses constructed illegally along a 44ft revenue road in the village, said officials of the civic body.
This came as MCM is planning to lay a sewage line and a water pipeline along the road, to provide these key amenities to the villagers, according to the officials.
RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) and joint commissioner of MCM, said the Public Works Department (PWD) in 2015 issued notices to the property owners concerned. “The total space of the 44ft revenue road has reduced to 15-16ft due to the illegal structures constructed there. Many people even built two-storey houses and shops along the 1km stretch... The MCM in 2021 issued notices to the encroachers, following which a court directed the officials concerned to carry out a fresh demarcation, which was done,” Bhath said.
Three earth moving machines were used to demolish the illegal structures in presence of police personnel and 20 MCM staffers between 11am and 3.30pm on Monday, said officials, adding that several residents opposed the demolition drive, but police pacified the situation eventually.
“Some of the residents opposed the demolition drive, but others agreed to the move as this will eventually help them in getting key amenities. The drive will continue for the next three days,” Bhath added.
