MDI Chowk: ‘Traffic trial for a safer junction’

Gurugram: The Gurugram traffic police will start a three-day trial at MDI Chowk from June 10 with an aim to curb wrong-way driving and make the junction safer for pedestrians, said the officials on Sunday.

The traffic police will conduct the trial in association with the Gurugram Vision Zero (GVZ), which is a road safety programme by the district administration.

Jersey barriers blocking the junction for vehicles heading straight from Iffco Chowk towards Fountain Chowk, and those turning right from Atul Kataria Chowk towards Fountain Chowk will be removed during the trial, said the officials. At present, commuters travelling from Iffco Chowk and Atul Kataria Chowk will have to take a U-turn from Signature Chowk located over a kilometre away, for heading towards Fountain Chowk.

Rampant wrong-way driving is observed at this junction because of this, said the traffic police officials, adding that jersey barriers were introduced along the junction in September 2018, in a bid to make it signal free.

“Due to the extra travelling distance, we observed rampant wrong-way driving along the stretch. To overcome this issue, we will launch a three-day traffic trial at the junction from June 10, and remove jersey barriers from there. Route diversions, too, will no longer be applicable,” said Ravinder Singh Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic, Gurugram.

Tomar also said that more police personnel will be deployed at the stretch from next week for better enforcement against traffic violations. The trial will be launched on a three-day basis, and depending on its impact on the vehicular movement, it would be extended. “Instead of jersey barriers, four portable traffic signals will be set up there — one for each direction. In addition, rumble strips will also be introduced as a speed calming measure, and the size of pedestrian islands will be increased to facilitate pedestrian movement and make it safer,” said Ishan Gogoi, senior research associate of GVZ.

In March 2022, GVZ officials conducted a survey on the junction and found out that no pedestrian amenities were in place there. As per GVZ data, three road fatalities were recorded at the junction between 2017 and 2021. MDI Chowk is one of the busiest junctions in the city, and traffic from Iffco Chowk, Signature Towers, Fountain Chowk, and Atul Kataria Chowk converge at the junction.

A flyover was also opened at the junction in August 2017. “The traffic trial at MDI Chowk was discussed during the district road safety committee meeting on Friday. It was decided that the trial be conducted within the next two weeks, and agencies concerned were directed for supporting and implementing the requisite measures on ground,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram.

