Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Mobile app to track growth of trees
gurugram news

Mobile app to track growth of trees

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will soon launch a mobile application to maintain a count of trees and monitor their growth, officials familiar with the matter said
By Suparna Roy
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 11:49 PM IST
HT Image

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will soon launch a mobile application to maintain a count of trees and monitor their growth, officials familiar with the matter said.

Subhash Yadav, divisional forest officer and head of urban environment division, GMDA, said, “We are starting work on counting of trees in Gurugram. An application has been created for this purpose also and the numbering of the trees will be done through a tender process. This data of every tree will be uploaded on the application for further monitoring, helping us in the creation of a database. Once the application is functional, every citizen will be able to check the number of trees on a particular road.”

An official said that the application has been developed by the geographic information system (GIS) division of the GMDA and is being tested at present.

Sultan Singh, chief geospatial officer and head of the GIS division for GMDA, said that the application will be used to monitor the growth of trees in green belts and is being trialled at present.

“We are testing the application and should be able to launch soon. Due to rising Covid-19 cases, all resources are being used for monitoring that, but the application for monitoring the growth of trees is ready. With this application, citizens can also upload details (related to growth or health) of any particular tree. The system will have details like name, species, the diameter of the trunk, photograph,” said Singh.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Property dealer held for frauds amounting to over 1 crore

2,401 new Covid-19 cases take total tally past 80K

Residents fall ill, water contamination suspected

Injured hyena dies during treatment

He added that after all the details have been added to the database, an intervention to improve the green belts in the city will be done on a bi-yearly basis.

The authority has invited tenders for the project, and proposals can be submitted by May 7. Once a company is selected, counting of trees will be done over a period of two years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP