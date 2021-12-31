Nearly 450 ‘essential’ vehicles of Gurugram civic body to get GPS trackers

Nearly 450 essential vehicles of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will soon be fitted with a global positioning system (GPS) tracking system and monitored at its control room in Sector 39, which opened earlier this month, said officials on Thursday.

A GPS tracking unit is a navigation device, normally on a vehicle, asset, person or animal, which uses the GPS to determine its movement and determine its location. GPS trackers connect to a series of satellites for the location determination.

The MCG has nearly 350 vehicles involved in garbage collection, 80 tractors for construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection and 13 mechanised sweeping machines -- each of which will be tracked through the control room from January 2022.

Officials of the civic body said that the process of fitting GPS machines will be completed by January next year, and linked to the Sector 39 control room.

“Work on fitting the GPS machines to the nearly 450 MCG vehicles has started. The process will be completed by next month. With this, we will be able to have a constant supervision on all the essential vehicles and ensure that those ply at their designated sites. This will enable the MCG to serve the residents in a better manner,” said Sunder Sheoran, executive engineer, Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) of MCG.

The MCG officials said that the move will not only help them to keep 24x7 track of the vehicles, but also ensure that issues like non-collection of garbage among others are being minimised.

“We have been getting a lot of complaints from residents, who often complain that garbage is not being collected from their houses regularly. With the new GPS machines and the Swachh Nagar app, we will have a complete control over the situation, and we will be able to ensure an upgraded door-to-door collection of garbage,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter.

In the Swachh Nagar app, garbage collectors scan QR codes installed outside people’s houses or on the floors of buildings. Details such as the time when the waste was lifted, or if the house owners were not present at that time are being sent to the residents and senior MCG officials for better management.

In October, MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja directed the MCG officials to set up the control room -- the first one -- for monitoring its essential vehicles. The control room will also monitor illegal waste dumping at unauthorised sites, to curb such activities. Strict action will be taken against violators and they will have to pay fines too, said the officials.

The MCG officials also said that the purpose of monitoring mechanised sweeping machines is to ensure that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures are adhered to. Each mechanised sweeping machine operates during an eight-hour shift, over a pre-decided 14 kilometres stretch and disperses over 16,000 litres of treated water.

“Since all the routes are pre-decided, the responsibility of the control room will be to ensure that the sweeping machines are being run on requisite routes, failing which senior MCG officials will take action against the violators,” said a senior MCG official, requesting anonymity.

