NGT forms four-member committee for management of electronic waste in Faridabad

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a four-member committee to check electronic waste (e-waste) management in an industrial area in Faridabad, and submit a report -- giving details of remedial action for ground level compliance -- on the same within three months, said officials on Monday.

The NGT issued the order last Friday while hearing a petition against an alleged “illegal e-waste burning in Sarurpur industrial area in Faridabad, where 100-200 ‘red’ category and highly polluting units have been operating illegally”, they said, adding that the order copy was out on Monday.

The court observed that “the local authorities are hand in gloves with these illegal units operating in the Sarurpur industrial area for their personal benefits. No action is taken against this hazardous activity”. “These units are engaged in the illegal activity of burning e-waste in and out of their units on a daily basis. Units operating in the Sarurpur industrial area burn approximately 40-50 tonnes of e-Waste daily, which has polluted the region. The magnitude of air pollution there is such that visibility up to two to three kilometres has also been affected...,” according to the order.

It further mentioned, “People residing in nearby areas and colonies are also facing devastating impact on their health and on the city’s environment. Nearly 10-15 people residing in the close proximity of the Sarurpur industrial area have also lost their eye vision, due to the toxic air pollutants released in the air after the burning of e-waste.”

Varun Sheokand, the petitioner in the case, who is a resident of Faridabad, said, “Burning of e-waste has been rampant in this area for months, though it is all completely illegal. I was approached by a resident, who lives near the Sarurpur area, around two months ago, who was undergoing treatment for his eyes. His medical reports stated that the ailment was caused due to exposure to high levels of pollution. After learning about the situation, we approached the NGT.”

The four-member joint committee includes member secretary of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the district magistrate of Faridabad, and commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Faridabad. The member secretary of the HSPCB has been made the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

The team has been asked to visit the area within one month to ascertain the number of units operating there, their scale of operation in the Sarurpur industrial area and its vicinity, and the infrastructure available for waste management. The team will also have to specify the reasons for inaction of the HSPCB against violations, pollution and health hazards in the area, and fix the accountability. Based on the findings, the joint committee will have to submit the report within three months.

S Narayanan, member secretary of HSPCB, said, “I have received a copy of the order, and have forwarded it to the regional officials. We are studying the matter and will conduct a ground visit this month along with other members of the committee to understand the issues related to e-waste management in the area. All orders of the National Green Tribunal will be complied with.”

E-waste includes items like computers, laptops, cellphones, televisions, stereo equipment, lamps, and tube lights among others. It contains toxins like lead, cadmium, mercury, polyvinyl chloride, brominated flame retardants, chromium, beryllium. A long-term exposure to these substances damages the nervous system, kidney, bones and reproductive and endocrine systems of a person. Some of these are also carcinogenic.

Jitender Yadav, deputy commissioner of Faridabad, said, “The industrial area in Sarurpur is not authorised, and we have been having regular meetings with the industrial association and state government to authorise the units there, which will help them in following all the norms. Our team will visit the area and work in coordination with the joint committee, to ensure that the NGT orders are complied with norms in place for the disposal of e-waste.”