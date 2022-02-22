No board examinations for classes 5, 8 this year, announces Haryana CM Khattar

The Haryana government has deferred its plan to hold board exams for students of classes 5 and 8, irrespective of the board of education their schools are affiliated to, said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday.

“The board examinations for classes 5 and 8 have been postponed for the next one year. These examinations will not be conducted this year by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). (They) will be conducted at the school-level itself,” he told the media in Chandigarh.

In October 2021, BSEH had proposed conducting board exams for classes 5 and 8 in all government and private schools in Haryana, irrespective of the board of education their schools are affiliated to, sparking protests by students, parents, as well as school managements, and the CBSE and CISCE boards themselves.

Parents claimed that the BSEH board exams were based on a new syllabus and it would have been difficult for students to prepare, given that they were already struggling with learning gaps due to classes mostly being held offline over the past two years due to pandemic-related curbs. About 2,000 private schools affiliated with the CBSE and the ICSE boards in Haryana had also opposed the government’s decision of “forcing” their students to undergo the examination.

On Monday, Khattar said that recently “some parents and school managers” met him and urged him to postpone the board exam for students of classes 5 and 8, citing that their studies had been affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “In view of this, the BSEH decided not to conduct these examinations for one year,” the chief minister said.

Parents in Gurugram welcomed the Haryana government’s decision to not hold the board exams this year.

Shagoofa Javed, the mother of a Class 8 student, said, “Children are already halfway through their final exams. Board exams would have only added to the pressure by testing them twice. The cancellation is a relief, as it will take time for the students to get accustomed to giving offline exams.”

On Sunday, hundreds of students and their parents had also staged a protest at Leisure Valley in Sector 29 to press their demands for the cancellation of the board examinations.

Colonel Pratap Singh, president of Haryana Progressive School Conference and chairman of CCA School, said, “It is a good decision that the board exams have been cancelled as there were many issues--from the syllabus being different to the examination based on the full year’s syllabus.”

“Also, if the board exams had been held, then the whole academic calendar would have been disturbed as private schools are conducting final exams now and are ready to open for the next session from April. Students have already suffered in the past two years,” added Singh.

The BSEH’s decision to conduct board examinations for students of classes 5 and 8 had also drawn flak from several private school associations not affiliated with the board, which alleged that BSEH’s primary objective was to “fill its empty coffers by charging very high fees from students”.

According to Suresh Chander, vice-president of Haryana Progressive School Conference (HPSC), about 1,000 private schools affiliated with the CBSE registered and submitted a fee of ₹5,000 each and ₹550 per student. The last date of fee submission was supposed to be February 20. Later, BSEH had postponed the date to February 28, he said.

