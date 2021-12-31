No celebrations allowed after 11pm on December 31 amid rise in coronavirus cases

Gurugram, which was scheduled to host a large number of parties, will ring in the New Year in a toned down manner due to the surge in Covid-19 cases and the increasing spread of the new Omicron variant. Most pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants cancelled their events and refunded their table booking after a guideline implementing a curfew from 11pm to 5am was issued by the state on December 24.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gurugram reported 180 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, said health officials, taking the tally to 660 active cases.

The police department said that around 4,000 policemen will be deployed across Gurugram on Friday night to maintain law and order.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said police will strictly implement curfew between 11pm and 5am due to the rise in Covid-19 cases and that all establishments organising parties on New Year’s Eve have been instructed to comply. “We have informed all establishments to cancel their programmes and ensure they follow all Covid-19 protocols. People can celebrate at home with precautions. Residents can party outdoors with a limited number of people, but have to wind up before 11pm. Strict action will be taken against anyone caught outside after 11pm,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rao said they have urged the public to remain at home and to not violate the orders issued by the state. With the current situation the cases might go up and there could be a possibility of a complete lockdown, he said.

More than 60 barricades have been set up across the city and teams have been formed to keep a check on the vehicular movements. There will be maximum deployment of police at Sirhaul border as that is the most common route between Delhi and Gurugram. Police said Delhi residents would be travelling to Gurugram to attend parties, and with the curfew measures in place, they could try to reach in the early evening, which could result in traffic congestion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police, said that their focus is to keep people safe and to ensure they are not gathering in large numbers. “Our teams are deployed near all establishments where the footfall is high during celebration times. There is a cap on gatherings and all outlets have to ensure social distancing and not to allow anyone who is not fully vaccinated,” he said.

Yadav said teams are deployed at popular hotspots on Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, MG Road, Sector 29 and at all borders connecting to Delhi.

The owners of these establishments said that they support the initiative of the government and will follow all the directions.

Varun Duggal, head of Alliances at Massive Restaurants Pvt. Ltd, said that the safety of their customers is more important than business. “We are happy to close on time and reserve limited seats for our customers. All our staff have been vaccinated and we are following all directions issued by the health department,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashish Dev Kapoor, founder, Whisky Samba, said it is a good decision for all and they are happy to follow all guidelines that have been issued by the government. “We are taking care of all precautionary measures at all our outlets to ensure people are safe and enjoy, while maintaining social distance,” he said.

Chirag Gehlot, one of the members of Central Park Resort, said that they have cancelled the New Year’s Eve event. “We will be hosting residents at the club and will take the last order at 10pm so that the staff can also reach home before 11pm,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON