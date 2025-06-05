No wildlife rescue centre in Gurugram even a year after RTI flags crisis

More than a year after an urgent Right to Information (RTI) request exposed the absence of an approved wildlife treatment and rescue centre in Gurugram, the situation remains unchanged, sparking concern among conservationists and legal activists. The continuing lack of infrastructure is being seen as a serious threat to the district’s wild species, including those protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act (WLPA). A six-year-old male leopard in a cage, caught after it entered the Anmol Aashiyana Society in Sohna in January. (HT Photo)

Filed under Section 7(1) of the RTI Act—which deals with matters of “life and liberty”—the plea had sought details on available wildlife rescue facilities and accountability for previous wildlife deaths caused by inadequate care. In its January 9, 2024, response, the divisional wildlife officer, Gurugram, admitted, “Presently no approved treatment/rescue centre is working under this division.” However, no steps have been taken since then to create one.

“There is still no new facility, veterinary staff, or even a designated location,” said Vaishali Rana, wildlife volunteer and trustee of the Aravallis Bachao Citizens Movement. “One year after this RTI laid bare the state’s failure, absolutely nothing has changed on the ground.”

The RTI also highlighted the absence of trained veterinary specialists and emergency protocols for treating injured or ill wild animals—particularly Schedule I species such as langurs, Indian peafowl, and monitor lizards. Though the department claimed “proper treatment” is provided when complaints arise, activists say this vague assurance fails to address the core problem.

“Gurugram needs a fully equipped, government-recognised wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre with round-the-clock care,” Rana added.

Forest department officials, requesting anonymity said that current rescue efforts rely on ad-hoc arrangements, with injured wildlife often transported by guards or volunteers to clinics unfit for wild species.

The RTI response was forwarded to senior authorities in Panchkula, including the Chief Wildlife Warden, but no follow-up directives have been made public. Advocate Chander Saharan, who filed the RTI, called the inaction “deeply disappointing” and warned it could expose the state to liability under wildlife protection and cruelty laws. Conservationists are now preparing to approach the state human rights Commission and the National Green Tribunal.