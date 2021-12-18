Nuh police impound 25 trucks carrying sand and stones from Aravallis

During a special drive against illegal mining on Friday night, two policemen were injured in Nuh when drivers of two dumper trucks, which were allegedly ferrying sand and stones from the Aravallis, tried to run over them after being asked to stop for checking, senior police officials said on Saturday.

During the drive against illegal mining in the ecologically fragile Aravallis on Friday, Nuh police impounded 25 dumper trucks and registered 15 cases, besides slapping a fine to the tune of ₹5 lakh on the truck owners.

Talking about the attack on the policemen, Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, said a police team was conducting a special drive on Friday night and checking overloaded vehicles on the roads coming from the Aravallis when they found a few dumper trucks parked at a dhaba.

“We reached Ganduri village on Alwar Road and spotted several overloaded dumpers. When we went to check the material loaded in the dumpers, the drivers of two dumper trucks started the ignition and tried to run over the policemen. They also rammed the dumpers into our official vehicles,” said Singla.

Two of the policemen fell on the ground and sustained injuries. Just when the drivers were about to ram the dumpers into Singla’s Scorpio and one more patrolling vehicle, he raised an alarm, following which he and other policemen jumped out of the vehicles and moved to a side to prevent coming in the way of the dumpers, the officials said.

Singla said a police team tried to stop the drivers but they fled the spot. “We followed the dumpers and chased the vehicles for more than 20km. However, taking advantage of the dark, the driver left the dumpers and fled into the fields,” he said.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 379 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the IPC was registered at Nagina police station on Saturday.

“Over 100 vehicles were checked at six points in Nuh, Tauru, Punhana, Nagina, Bicchor and the outskirts of Sohna. The police impounded as many as 25 vehicles,” said Singla.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime) who is in charge of cracking down on illegal mining in the South Haryana region, said many gangs are operating in the area and are involved in the illegal mining of clay and sand and their transportation. They allegedly attack police teams and snatch their impounded vehicles too.

“The mining operations have been taking place in the district for over two decades. In November 2019, special teams were formed to crack down on illegal mining in the Aravallis. Since then, we have been successful in controlling mining in Nuh, Tauru, and Faridabad belt,” said Sangwan.

According to official data, since December 2019, police have registered around 2,600 cases against illegal mining, while the state has levied penalties to the tune of ₹70 crore.

In 2020, 1,862 cases were registered against 900 people while in 2019, 185 people were arrested in over 150 registered cases, shows the police data.

A total of 3,884 vehicles, such as tippers, trucks, tractor-trolleys, and earthmovers, have been seized by the police from December 2019 till December 16, 2021. This year, the police have already impounded over 600 vehicles.

Sangwan said first-time offenders get their vehicles back upon paying a fine of ₹4 lakh, while second-time offenders have to pay at least 50% of the showroom value of the vehicle impounded. “The owner of the impounded vehicle has to pay a royalty--the value of the minerals loaded on the vehicles (either crushed stones or clay sand)-- along with ₹10,000, for releasing the impounded vehicles,” he said.